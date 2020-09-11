Canada’s weekly rig count increases from 52 to 62













Canada’s fleet of active drilling rigs is up from 52 last week to 62 this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors.

Total drilling count for the week of September 7 is 62, 22 of which are drilling for oil, 35 for natural gas, and one for potash.

Drilling activity by province as of September 11 is 37 in Alberta, 13 in British Columbia, and 10 in Saskatchewan.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 44 per cent, Ensign Drilling with 17 per cent, Nabors Drilling with 15 per cent, and Savanna Drilling with 10 per cent.

