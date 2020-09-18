Canada’s weekly rig count up 10













Canada’s fleet of active drilling rigs is up from 62 last week to 72 this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors.

Total drilling count for the week of September 14 is 72, 31 of which are drilling for oil, 38 for natural gas, and 1 for potash.

Drilling activity by province as of September 18 is 45 in Alberta, 14 in British Columbia, 16 in Saskatchewan, and 1 in Manitoba.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 40 per cent, Ensign Drilling with 19 per cent, Nabors Drilling with 13 per cent, Savanna Drilling with 8 per cent, and Horizon Drilling with 6 per cent.

View a full breakdown of Western Canada’s rig activity.