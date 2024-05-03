Canadian Natural Resources Limited reports voting results at Annual and Special Meeting

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – May 3, 2024) – Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) held its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on May 2, 2024. The result of the vote by shareholders for each resolution is reported below.

The election of the following nominees as directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed. Votes For Votes Withheld Catherine M. Best 739,666,794

97.19% 21,395,027

2.81% M. Elizabeth Cannon 755,414,889

99.26% 5,646,932

0.74% N. Murray Edwards 734,115,206

96.46% 26,946,615

3.54% Christopher L. Fong 730,264,360

95.95% 30,797,461

4.05% Ambassador Gordon D. Giffin 681,630,086

89.56% 79,431,703

10.44% Wilfred A. Gobert 749,993,920

98.55% 11,067,902

1.45% Christine M. Healy 759,396,832

99.78% 1,664,989

0.22% Steve W. Laut 752,522,642

98.88% 8,539,180

1.12% Honourable Frank J. McKenna 713,843,507

93.80% 47,218,314

6.20% Scott G. Stauth 755,136,229

99.22% 5,925,592

0.78% David A. Tuer 721,224,440

94.77% 39,837,382

5.23% Annette M. Verschuren 757,804,674

99.57% 3,257,147

0.43% Votes For Votes Withheld The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and to authorize the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors to fix their remuneration. 733,200,212

94.14% 45,678,373

5.86% Votes For Votes Against Vote on Share Split of Issued and Outstanding Common Shares of the Corporation be subdivided on a two for one basis. 774,321,586

99.41% 4,556,996

0.59% Votes For Votes Against On an advisory basis, approval of the Corporation’s approach to executive compensation. 748,228,501

98.31% 12,833,315

1.69%

Canadian Natural is a senior crude oil and natural gas production company, with continuing operations in its core areas located in Western Canada, the U.K. portion of the North Sea and Offshore Africa.

CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED

Trading Symbol – CNQ

Toronto Stock Exchange

New York Stock Exchange

Certain information regarding the Company contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Such statements are subject to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements.

