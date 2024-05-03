Canadian Natural Resources Limited reports voting results at Annual and Special Meeting

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – May 3, 2024) – Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) held its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on May 2, 2024. The result of the vote by shareholders for each resolution is reported below.
|
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|Catherine M. Best
|739,666,794
97.19%
|21,395,027
2.81%
|M. Elizabeth Cannon
|755,414,889
99.26%
|5,646,932
0.74%
|N. Murray Edwards
|734,115,206
96.46%
|26,946,615
3.54%
|Christopher L. Fong
|730,264,360
95.95%
|30,797,461
4.05%
|Ambassador Gordon D. Giffin
|681,630,086
89.56%
|79,431,703
10.44%
|Wilfred A. Gobert
|749,993,920
98.55%
|11,067,902
1.45%
|Christine M. Healy
|759,396,832
99.78%
|1,664,989
0.22%
|Steve W. Laut
|752,522,642
98.88%
|8,539,180
1.12%
|Honourable Frank J. McKenna
|713,843,507
93.80%
|47,218,314
6.20%
|Scott G. Stauth
|755,136,229
99.22%
|5,925,592
0.78%
|David A. Tuer
|721,224,440
94.77%
|39,837,382
5.23%
|Annette M. Verschuren
|757,804,674
99.57%
|3,257,147
0.43%
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|
|733,200,212
94.14%
|45,678,373
5.86%
|Votes For
|Votes Against
|
|774,321,586
99.41%
|4,556,996
0.59%
|Votes For
|Votes Against
|
|748,228,501
98.31%
|12,833,315
1.69%
Canadian Natural is a senior crude oil and natural gas production company, with continuing operations in its core areas located in Western Canada, the U.K. portion of the North Sea and Offshore Africa.
