Canada’s weekly rig count increases to 81













Canada’s fleet of active drilling rigs is up 9 this week to 81 according to data from the Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors.

Total active rigs is 81, 45 are drilling for natural gas, 33 for oil, and 1 for potash. Drilling activity by province is 50 in Alberta, 16 in Saskatchewan, 14 in British Columbia, and 1 in Manitoba.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 38 per cent, Ensign Drilling with 19 per cent, Nabors Drilling with 11 per cent, Savanna Drilling with 10 per cent, and Horizon Drilling with 7 per cent.

View a full breakdown of Western Canada’s rig activity.