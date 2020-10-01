Canada’s leading well site facilities onshore event returns virtually this December with TAQA, ARC, Shell, Chesapeake, Discovery Natural Resources & more













Justin Grégoire, Emissions Reduction Engineer, ARC Resources

Joins TAQA North, Shell, Chesapeake, Discovery Natural Resources, Natural Resources Canada On This E&P-Led Program

Justin Grégoire (Emissions Reduction Engineer, ARC Resources) has been announced as the latest speaker to join the Canadian Onshore Well Site Facilities Optimization & Methane Emissions Reduction Technology virtual industry initiative tackling industry challenges taking place fully online on December 9-10.

Justin will join Mark Stanley (Senior Facilities Engineer, TAQA North) on an operator-led keynote panel, designed specifically to examine and evaluate the holistic strategies for reducing emissions from multiple sources. What are the strategic responses that allow operators to maintain profitability?

Mark Stanley will then go on to examine the cost implications to consider when retrofitting facilities with new age electric pneumatics to limit fugitive emissions. Assess the opportunity cost of installing electric actuators and controls and the return on investment in terms of actual fugitive emissions mitigated before evaluating the initial investment required to retrofit the entire facility.

And with deep-dive case studies into the latest technologies and automation, the Congress will also thoroughly investigate how to prioritize your automation spend. What are the latest breakthrough technologies for accurately measuring methane emissions? What results are operators seeing? We investigate in full the question of how to implement the right vent capture and emission measuring technologies.

Participating in this Virtual Event will deliver value on a number of levels:

Premium Content – E&P Case Studies & E&P-led Panel Sessions Being Presented Online Over 2 Days – Previous virtual event participants have told us that listening to our industry speakers has provided opportunities to benchmark with other E&Ps, helping them to understand future potential challenges and learn from successes and failures. You can watch all presentations live in real time, and pose questions to our speakers, plus access the recorded video sessions and presentation materials once the event is finished for your future reference.

Building Connections – The Virtual event serves to bring the Canadian Onshore Well Site Facilities community together at one time, in one place, to listen to engaging content and share ideas on future solutions and technologies. You can see which participants are online at any one time, instant message other participants or speakers and participate in pre-organized video chats with speakers or other participants on topics of high interest.

Audience Quality – Only senior level engineers with a high interest in the topic of this niche conference will be present, and unlike a free webinar, the engagement rate is much higher. No need to waste time – your participation will immediately connect you to the right people in the industry.

