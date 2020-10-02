Canada’s weekly rig count at 73













Canada’s fleet of active drilling rigs is down by 8 this week to 73 according to data from the Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors.

There are 73 total active drilling rigs, 37 are drilling for natural gas, 32 for oil, and 1 for potash. Drilling activity by province is 42 in Alberta, 16 in Saskatchewan, 14 in British Columbia, and 1 in Manitoba.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 36 per cent, Ensign Drilling with 19 per cent, Nabors Drilling with 11 per cent, Horizon Drilling with 11 per cent, and Savanna Drilling with 10 per cent.

View a full breakdown of Western Canada’s rig activity.