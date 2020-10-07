Kinder Morgan Announces Third Quarter ’20 Earnings Webcast













HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) today announced it will release third quarter 2020 earnings results on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

What: Kinder Morgan Third Quarter ’20 Earnings Results Webcast

When: October 21, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. CT, 4:30 p.m. ET

Where: http://ir.kindermorgan.com/presentations-webcasts

How: Live over the Internet by logging on to the web at the above address, or by phone (listen-only) by dialing 1-415-228-4878 and entering the passcode 3874814.

If you are unable to listen during the live webcast, the call will be archived at www.kindermorgan.com. A recording of the conference call will also be available for replay one hour after the call until the end of the day on November 21, 2020. To access the replay, please dial 1-203-369-3840 and enter passcode 3365.

About Kinder Morgan, Inc.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in North America. Access to reliable, affordable energy is a critical component for improving lives around the world. We are committed to providing energy transportation and storage services in a safe, efficient, and environmentally responsible manner for the benefit of people, communities and businesses we serve. We own an interest in or operate approximately 83,000 miles of pipelines and 147 terminals. Our pipelines transport natural gas, refined petroleum products, crude oil, condensate, CO2 and other products, and our terminals store and handle various commodities including gasoline, diesel fuel chemicals, ethanol, metals and petroleum coke. For more information, please visit www.kindermorgan.com.

Contacts

Dave Conover

Media Relations

(713) 420-6397

newsroom@kindermorgan.com

Investor Relations

(800) 348-7320

km_ir@kindermorgan.com

www.kindermorgan.com

