BOE Report

Buying Oil and Gas properties? Let us help with the due diligence

Buying oil and gas producing properties today is not just about evaluating the production, reserves and cashflow, its really about understanding the asset’s level of compliance and integrity.

We can provide a detailed compliance report outlining the level of compliance, risks and costs for each asset. This will give you, the buyer, a better understanding on valuation.

Buyer beware is how purchase and sale agreements are written, that’s where we can help.  During the last five years, companies have been challenged to keep up on their compliance programs and a lot of annual inspections have been deferred.  These deferred costs will transfer to the new owner.

Pipelines

  • Pigging records
  • Discontinuations
  • Corrosion program
  • Cathodic Protection
  • Pipeline Risk Assessment
  • Block valve inspections
  • Construction records

Wellbores

  • SCVF & Gas Migration
  • Cased hole logs / cement reports
  • Corrosion mitigation programs
  • Packer Isolation test
  • Pressure shut-downs calibrations
  • Lease – spills
  • Suspended Wellbore – AER D-13

Facilities

  • Turn around schedules
  • Design P&ID’s, Electrical, shut-down Key
  • Management of Change (MoC’s)
  • Vessel & tank inspections
  • Control Valves & meters calibrations
  • Fired equipment – BMS B149.1
  • PSV’s, CRN & A numbers
  • EPAP, DEOS and H2S flaring reports

Lease Operating Expenses

  • Audit Major / Minor codes
  • Operating costs analysis, fixed & variable
  • Audits, capital vs operating cost
  • 3rd party processing and transportation
  • Oil and Gas marketing and firm service contracts
  • LMR and abandonment analysis

We have 30+ years experience in field operations, reservoir exploitation, artificial lift, facility design and construction, QA/QC, MoC’s, AER / ABSA compliance, writing SOP’s, and safety programs.

Contact Us

Kirk Thomson

Phone: 587-577-6164

kirkthomson03@gmail.com

Linkedin: kirkthomson1

OSY Rentals