Buying Oil and Gas properties? Let us help with the due diligence













Buying oil and gas producing properties today is not just about evaluating the production, reserves and cashflow, its really about understanding the asset’s level of compliance and integrity.

We can provide a detailed compliance report outlining the level of compliance, risks and costs for each asset. This will give you, the buyer, a better understanding on valuation.

Buyer beware is how purchase and sale agreements are written, that’s where we can help. During the last five years, companies have been challenged to keep up on their compliance programs and a lot of annual inspections have been deferred. These deferred costs will transfer to the new owner.

Pipelines

Pigging records

Discontinuations

Corrosion program

Cathodic Protection

Pipeline Risk Assessment

Block valve inspections

Construction records

Wellbores

SCVF & Gas Migration

Cased hole logs / cement reports

Corrosion mitigation programs

Packer Isolation test

Pressure shut-downs calibrations

Lease – spills

Suspended Wellbore – AER D-13

Facilities

Turn around schedules

Design P&ID’s, Electrical, shut-down Key

Management of Change (MoC’s)

Vessel & tank inspections

Control Valves & meters calibrations

Fired equipment – BMS B149.1

PSV’s, CRN & A numbers

EPAP, DEOS and H2S flaring reports

Lease Operating Expenses

Audit Major / Minor codes

Operating costs analysis, fixed & variable

Audits, capital vs operating cost

3rd party processing and transportation

Oil and Gas marketing and firm service contracts

LMR and abandonment analysis

We have 30+ years experience in field operations, reservoir exploitation, artificial lift, facility design and construction, QA/QC, MoC’s, AER / ABSA compliance, writing SOP’s, and safety programs.

Contact Us

Kirk Thomson

Phone: 587-577-6164

kirkthomson03@gmail.com

Linkedin: kirkthomson1