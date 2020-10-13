Keyera announces start up of Pipestone Gas Plant

Pipestone is a natural gas processing and liquids stabilization plant developed in a joint effort with Ovintiv Inc. to support their condensate focused Pipestone Montney development. The gas plant is located west of Grande Prairie and includes a total of 200 million cubic feet per day of gas processing capacity, 24,000 barrels per day of condensate processing capacity and associated water disposal facilities. The Pipestone liquids hub, which began operating in 2018, provides an additional 14,000 barrels per day of condensate processing capacity.
“This project aligns with Keyera’s strategy of building a stronger presence in the liquids-rich Montney development, which is one of the most economic developments in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin,” said David Smith, Keyera’s Chief Executive Officer. “With our Pipestone, Wapiti and Simonette gas plants, Keyera has infrastructure in the area providing 950 million cubic feet per day of gas processing capacity and 90,000 barrels per day of condensate processing capacity. In the future, this capacity will be connected to our KAPS natural gas liquids and condensate pipeline that we expect to have in service in 2023. We look forward to continuing to work with Ovintiv to support their important development in a safe and environmentally responsible manner.”
ABOUT KEYERA CORP.
Keyera Corp. (TSX:KEY) operates an integrated Canadian-based energy infrastructure business with extensive interconnected assets and depth of expertise in delivering energy solutions. Its predominantly fee-for-service based business consists of natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids processing, transportation, storage and marketing; iso-octane production and sales; and an industry-leading condensate system in the Edmonton/Fort Saskatchewan area of Alberta. Keyera strives to provide high quality, value-added services to its customers across North America and is committed to conducting its business ethically, safely and in an environmentally and financially responsible manner.