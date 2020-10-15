Husky Energy to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results

CALGARY, Alberta – Husky Energy will release its third quarter 2020 results before markets open on Thursday, October 29, 2020. A conference call will be held the same day beginning at 10 a.m. Mountain Time (12 p.m. Eastern Time).
CEO Rob Peabody, CFO Jeff Hart and other members of the senior executive team will participate in the call.
|To listen live:
Canada and U.S. Toll Free: 1-800-319-4610
|To listen to a recording (after 11 a.m. MT on Oct. 29):
Canada and U.S. Toll Free: 1-800-319-6413
Investor and Media Inquiries:
Leo Villegas, Senior Manager, Investor Relations
403-513-7817
Kim Guttormson, Manager, Communication Services
403-298-7088
29dk2902l