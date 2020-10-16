Canada’s weekly rig count up 5 to 89













Canada’s fleet of active drilling rigs is up 5 this week to 89 according to data from the Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors.

There are 89 total active drilling rigs, 39 are drilling for natural gas, 36 for oil, and 1 for potash. Drilling activity by province is 53 in Alberta, 18 in Saskatchewan, 17 in British Columbia, and 1 in Manitoba.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 37 per cent, Ensign Drilling with 22 per cent, Horizon Drilling with 12 per cent, Nabors Drilling with 10 per cent, and Savanna Drilling with 11 per cent.

