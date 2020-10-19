ConocoPhillips to acquire Concho Resources in all-stock transaction

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication relates to a proposed business combination transaction between ConocoPhillips and Concho Resources. Forward-looking statements relate to future events and anticipated results of operations, business strategies, the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, the anticipated impact of the proposed transaction on the combined company’s business and future financial and operating results, the expected amount and timing of synergies from the proposed transaction, and the anticipated closing date for the proposed transaction and other aspects of our operations or operating results. Words and phrases such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “budget,” “continue,” “could,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “expect,” “objective,” “projection,” “forecast,” “goal,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “effort,” “target” and other similar words can be used to identify forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. Where, in any forward-looking statement, the company expresses an expectation or belief as to future results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to be reasonable at the time such forward-looking statement is made. However, these statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond our control. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in the forward-looking statements. The following important factors and uncertainties, among others, could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: the impact of public health crises, such as pandemics (including coronavirus (COVID-19)) and epidemics and any related company or government policies and actions to protect the health and safety of individuals or government policies or actions to maintain the functioning of national or global economies and markets; global and regional changes in the demand, supply, prices, differentials or other market conditions affecting oil and gas and the resulting actions in response to such changes, including changes resulting from the imposition or lifting of crude oil production quotas or other actions that might be imposed by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producing countries; changes in commodity prices; changes in expected levels of oil and gas reserves or production; operating hazards, drilling risks, unsuccessful exploratory activities; unexpected cost increases or technical difficulties in constructing, maintaining, or modifying company facilities; legislative and regulatory initiatives addressing global climate change or other environmental concerns; investment in and development of competing or alternative energy sources; disruptions or interruptions impacting the transportation for oil and gas production; international monetary conditions and exchange rate fluctuations; changes in international trade relationships, including the imposition of trade restrictions or tariffs on any materials or products (such as aluminum and steel) used in the operation of ConocoPhillips’ business; ConocoPhillips’ ability to collect payments when due under ConocoPhillips’ settlement agreement with PDVSA; ConocoPhillips’ ability to collect payments from the government of Venezuela as ordered by the ICSID; ConocoPhillips’ ability to liquidate the common stock issued to ConocoPhillips by Cenovus Energy Inc. at prices ConocoPhillips deems acceptable, or at all; ConocoPhillips’ ability to complete ConocoPhillips’ other announced dispositions or acquisitions on the timeline currently anticipated, if at all; the possibility that regulatory approvals for ConocoPhillips’ other announced dispositions or acquisitions will not be received on a timely basis, if at all, or that such approvals may require modification to the terms of such announced dispositions, acquisitions or ConocoPhillips’ remaining business; business disruptions during or following ConocoPhillips’ other announced dispositions or acquisitions, including the diversion of management time and attention; the ability to deploy net proceeds from such dispositions in the manner and timeframe ConocoPhillips currently anticipates, if at all; potential liability for remedial actions under existing or future environmental regulations and adverse results in litigation matters, including the potential for litigation related to the proposed transaction; limited access to capital or significantly higher cost of capital related to illiquidity or uncertainty in the domestic or international financial markets; general domestic and international economic and political conditions; changes in fiscal regime or tax, environmental and other laws applicable to the combined company’s business; disruptions resulting from extraordinary weather events, civil unrest, war, terrorism or a cyber attack; ConocoPhillips’ ability to successfully integrate Concho’s businesses and technologies; the risk that the expected benefits and synergies of the proposed transaction may not be fully achieved in a timely manner, or at all; the risk that ConocoPhillips or Concho Resources will be unable to retain and hire key personnel; the risk associated with ConocoPhillips’ and Concho’s ability to obtain the approvals of their respective stockholders required to consummate the proposed transaction and the timing of the closing of the proposed transaction, including the risk that the conditions to the transaction are not satisfied on a timely basis or at all or the failure of the transaction to close for any other reason or to close on the anticipated terms, including the anticipated tax treatment; the risk that any regulatory approval, consent or authorization that may be required for the proposed transaction is not obtained or is obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated; unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to the transaction, the response of business partners and retention as a result of the announcement and pendency of the transaction; uncertainty as to the long-term value of ConocoPhillips’ common stock; and the diversion of management time on transaction-related matters. These risks, as well as other risks related to the proposed transaction, will be included in the registration statement on Form S-4 and joint proxy statement/prospectus that will be filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction. While the list of factors presented here is, and the list of factors to be presented in the registration statement on Form S-4 are, considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. For additional information about other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please refer to ConocoPhillips’ and Concho’s respective periodic reports and other filings with the SEC, including the risk factors contained in ConocoPhillips’ and Concho’s most recent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements represent management’s current expectations and are inherently uncertain and are made only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, neither ConocoPhillips nor Concho Resources undertakes or assumes any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or to reflect subsequent events or circumstances or otherwise.

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors – The SEC permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose only proved, probable and possible reserves. We may use the term “resource” in this news release that the SEC’s guidelines prohibit us from including in filings with the SEC, and any reserve estimates provided in this news release that are not specifically designated as being estimates of proved reserves may include “potential” reserves and/or other estimated reserves not necessarily calculated in accordance with, or contemplated by, the SEC’s latest reserve reporting guidelines. U.S. investors are urged to consider closely the oil and gas disclosures in our Form 10-K and other reports and filings with the SEC.

