Trump tells Fox News he’d like to take Iran’s Kharg Island

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would like to take over Iran’s oil infrastructure hub Kharg Island but he was not sure Americans have the appetite for a major escalation in the war.

“We are talking to them and all, but you know, look, my preference has always been – take Kharg Island… my preference would be that. I don’t know that America has the stomach for it,” he said in an interview on Fox News.

Trump said the U.S. will attack Iran again with intensified strikes on Thursday night but he would rather not hit bridges and power plants.

“There will be more bombing tonight. It will be bigger – bigger, more powerful,” he said on the “Fox & Friends” program.

Despite plans for more strikes, Trump said the U.S. is still talking with Iran to reach a deal.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey, Doina Chiacu, Katharine Jackson; Editing by Doina Chiacu)