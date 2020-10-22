Canlin Royalty Properties Partnership landsale notice













Canlin Royalty Properties Partnership (“Canlin”), by its Managing Partner, Canlin Energy Corporation, is pleased to announce that the following Petroleum and Natural Gas rights have been posted for Lease at the October 30, 2020 Saskatchewan Landsale.

Parcel No.: Legal Description Undivided Mineral Interest W.I. Mineral Rights CEC-2020-04 002-34-W1M Fr W 17; 50% 100% All PNG CEC-2020-05 002-01-W2M SE 13; 50% 100% All PNG CEC-2020-06 002-03-W2M SE 1; 50% 100% All PNG CEC-2020-07 002-03-W2M SW 1; 50% 100% All PNG CEC-2020-08 002-02-W2M SW 16; 50% 100% All PNG CEC-2020-09 004-03-W2M SW 31; 50% 100% All PNG CEC-2020-10 004-03-W2M NW 31; 50% 100% All PNG

All bidders must use the Bid Submission Form, available on the PNG Exchange website, to bid on lands posted in the Notice. Bids must be made on a parcel by parcel basis (no multi-parcel bids will be accepted).

Only the bids submitted prior to 4:00pm MDT on October 30, 2020, made in accordance with the terms of the Bidding Guidelines, will be considered by Canlin. The primary criterion that will be used to select the winning bid is the value of the bonus consideration to be paid for the Lease.

Landsale Results may be obtained on the PNG Exchange website after November 6, 2020 and shall constitute Canlin’s acceptance of the bidder’s offer to lease.

If you require any further information, please contact Richard LeGallais at 403.351.9797 or Richard.legallais@canlinenergy.com.