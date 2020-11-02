Obsidian Energy announces strong third quarter 2020 results driven by successful first half development program and continued improvements to our cost structure

“Our strong third quarter performance is a direct result of the improvements we are driving across our business” said Stephen Loukas, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of Obsidian Energy. “Our strategically-focused capital program in the first half of 2020 has strengthened our underlying production base, driving impressive performance and resulting in third quarter production volumes down only slightly year over year, even with a 33% lower capital investment to date in 2020. Combined with the significant improvements across our cost structure, we successfully generated free cash flow in the third quarter, allowing us to lower debt levels despite the challenging macro environment. Our improved efficiency and strong operational base position us well as we look into 2021 and at the opportunities we see ahead”.
All figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. Obsidian Energy’s unaudited interim consolidated financial statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A“) as at and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 can be found on our website at www.obsidianenergy.com. The documents will also be filed on SEDAR and EDGAR in due course.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
- FFO in the third quarter of 2020 increased to $30 million ($0.41 per share) up from $25 million ($0.34 per share) for the second quarter of 2020 and $29 million ($0.40 per share) for the third quarter of 2019. FFO increased in the third quarter of 2020 as a result of higher commodity prices (compared to Q2 2020) as restrictions around the COVID-19 pandemic eased, which improved demand. In addition, the Company continues to benefit from lower Operating Expenses (“Opex”) and General and Administrative (“G&A”) expenses (compared to Q3 2019) as a result of our cost reduction initiatives.
- Year to date, we have generated free cash flow of approximately $37 million, as FFO of $92 million have exceeded capital and decommissioning expenditures in the same period of $55 million.
- As a result of our strong third quarter performance, net debt decreased in the quarter by $17 million to $479 million, including $395 million drawn on our syndicated credit facility and $63 million of senior notes at September 30, 2020, primarily due to free cash flow being applied to our syndicated credit facility.
- In the third quarter the Company continued to receive payments from the Federal Government’s Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy program (“CEWS“). These payments reduced our Opex by $0.08 per boe and reduced G&A expenses by $0.05 per boe in the third quarter of 2020.
- Net loss was $4 million ($0.05 per share) in third quarter compared to $22 million ($0.30 per share) during the second quarter of 2020 and $28 million ($0.38 per share) in the third quarter of 2019. The improvement from the second quarter was largely due to higher realized crude oil prices. The improvement from the previous year was driven by our improved cost structure and higher light oil volumes.
- On September 21, 2020, we formally launched our bid to acquire Bonterra Energy Corp in a value enhancing transaction that will create the “Cardium Champion”.
- Subsequent to quarter end, we successfully extended our syndicated credit facility to January 29, 2021.
OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS
- Average production in the third quarter remained relatively stable as the success of our development program earlier in 2020, largely offset the impact of our lower capital investment driven by lower commodity prices. Production averaged 25,031 boe/d in the third quarter, down 3% from the second quarter of 2020 and 2% from the third quarter of 2019.
- Opex was $11.36 per boe in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $8.51 per boe in the previous quarter of 2020, and $14.65 per boe in the third quarter of 2019. While year-over-year operating expenses were down 22%, reflecting the improvements we have made in 2020, operating expenses increased from the second quarter of 2020 as we completed scheduled turnarounds and resumed routine repairs on downhole pumps and other related activities.
- G&A expenses were $1.40 per boe in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $1.36 per boe in the previous quarter and $2.25 per boe in the third quarter of 2019. G&A costs were down 38% from the same quarter last year and remained largely in line with the second quarter as we continue to benefit from efficiency improvements made starting in 2019 and continuing to date in 2020. Additionally, in response to a continued weak commodity price environment, we continue to seek opportunities to remove costs from the business where possible.
- Our first half 2020 development program continues to exceed expectations with some of the strongest new well production rates seen to date in our multi-year Cardium program.
- Development capital and decommissioning expenditures were $6 million in the third quarter of 2020 as the Company restricted development spending in response to lower crude oil prices driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. For the first nine months of 2020, capital and decommissioning expenditures totaled $55 million.
- During the third quarter of 2020, in partnership with our service providers, the Company received grants under the Alberta Site Rehabilitation Program (“ASRP“) totaling $17 million and an additional $4 million in allocation eligibility as an Area Based Closure participant. These awards will allow the Company to expand our decommissioning activities for inactive Legacy sites starting in the fourth quarter of this year and further reduce our decommissioning liability.
2020 DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM AND OPERATIONS UPDATE
Over the past several months, our staff continued to work diligently under the volatile commodity price environment which has resulted in continued strong production and netback results. Results by area for the third quarter of 2020 are as follows:
|
Production Volumes by Product and Producing Region – Three Months Ended September 30, 2020
|
Area
|
Production
|
Light Oil
(bbl/d)
|
Heavy Oil
|
NGLs
(bbl/d)
|
Gas
|
Cardium
|
20,661
|
10,695
|
43
|
2,175
|
47
|
Alberta Viking
|
825
|
202
|
62
|
41
|
3
|
Peace River
|
3,196
|
–
|
2,700
|
–
|
3
|
Key Development Areas
|
24,682
|
10,897
|
2,805
|
2,216
|
53
|
Legacy Areas
|
349
|
55
|
18
|
28
|
1
|
Key Development & Legacy Areas
|
25,031
|
10,952
|
2,823
|
2,244
|
54
|
Operating Expense and Netbacks by Producing Region – Three Months Ended September 30, 2020
|
Area
|
Operating Expense
($/boe)
|
Netback(1)
($/boe)
|
Cardium
|
10.76
|
20.16
|
Alberta Viking
|
18.93
|
2.20
|
Peace River
|
9.73
|
12.36
|
Key Development Areas
|
10.90
|
18.56
|
Legacy Areas
|
43.63
|
(33.39)
|
Key Development & Legacy Areas
|
11.36
|
17.83
|
(1) Netback excludes risk management gains.
FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS
|
Three months ended September 30
|
Nine months ended September 30
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
FINANCIAL(millions, except per share amounts)
|
Cash flow from Operations
|
$
|
34
|
$
|
32
|
$
|
69
|
$
|
28
|
Basic and Diluted ($/share)
|
0.46
|
0.44
|
0.94
|
0.38
|
Funds Flow from Operations 1
|
30
|
29
|
92
|
106
|
Basic and Diluted ($/share)
|
0.41
|
0.40
|
1.26
|
1.46
|
Net loss
|
(4)
|
(28)
|
(772)
|
(244)
|
Basic and Diluted ($/share)
|
(0.05)
|
(0.38)
|
(10.55)
|
(3.35)
|
Capital expenditures
|
5
|
27
|
46
|
69
|
Decommissioning expenditures
|
1
|
5
|
9
|
8
|
Net debt 1
|
$
|
479
|
$
|
497
|
$
|
479
|
$
|
497
|
OPERATIONS
|
Daily Production
|
Light oil (bbl/d)
|
10,952
|
10,802
|
12,084
|
11,871
|
Heavy oil (bbl/d)
|
2,823
|
3,991
|
2,811
|
4,048
|
NGL (bbl/d)
|
2,244
|
2,192
|
2,254
|
2,172
|
Natural gas (mmcf/d)
|
54
|
51
|
53
|
53
|
Total production 2 (boe/d)
|
25,031
|
25,505
|
25,995
|
26,989
|
Average sales price 3
|
Light oil ($/bbl)
|
$
|
50.84
|
$
|
68.14
|
$
|
43.14
|
$
|
68.44
|
Heavy oil ($/bbl)
|
29.54
|
40.44
|
19.99
|
37.89
|
NGL ($/bbl)
|
22.11
|
15.75
|
18.73
|
17.31
|
Natural gas ($/mcf)
|
$
|
2.40
|
$
|
1.05
|
$
|
2.25
|
$
|
1.55
|
NETBACK ($/boe)
|
Sales price
|
$
|
32.74
|
$
|
38.64
|
$
|
28.43
|
$
|
40.24
|
Risk management gain (loss)
|
(0.42)
|
0.60
|
2.98
|
(1.10)
|
Net sales price
|
32.32
|
39.24
|
31.41
|
39.14
|
Royalties
|
(1.42)
|
(3.12)
|
(1.48)
|
(2.89)
|
Operating expenses 4
|
(11.36)
|
(14.65)
|
(10.65)
|
(13.64)
|
Transportation
|
(2.13)
|
(2.72)
|
(2.01)
|
(2.83)
|
Netback 1 2($/boe)
|
$
|
17.41
|
$
|
18.75
|
$
|
17.27
|
$
|
19.78
|
(1)
|
The terms FFO and their applicable per share amounts, “Net debt”, and “Netback” are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the “Non-GAAP Measures” advisory section below for further details.
|
(2)
|
Please refer to the “Oil and Gas Information Advisory” section below for information regarding the term “boe”.
|
(3)
|
Before risk management gains/(losses).
|
(4)
|
Includes the benefit of processing fees totaling $2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 (2019 – $2 million), and $5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 (2019 – $6 million).
OUTLOOK
In response to the current commodity price environment, we prudently decided to pause our development drilling program and lower our 2020 capital expenditures. We anticipate our fourth quarter 2020 capital and decommissioning expenditures to total approximately $9 million. These activities are focused on highly capital efficient optimization activities and include $2 million added for minor infrastructure projects. The grants and allocations we have received under the ASRP of $21 million will allow us to further reduce our inactive abandonment liabilities in our Legacy assets and this work has now begun in the fourth quarter. Once completed, these projects will have the added benefit of further reducing operating expenditures as costs associated with inactive well sites are reduced or eliminated.
As we look ahead to 2021, and given the current broad-based volatility, we are closely monitoring commodity prices and remain ready to take advantage of our significant regional and operational flexibility when economic conditions merit the investment. With the recent strength in AECO pricing, we are evaluating our meaningful portfolio of natural gas-weighted opportunities in combination with our deep inventory of high return, light oil locations.
2020 PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE
|
Metric
|
H2 2020
Guidance Range
|
Full Year 2020
|
Production (boe/d) 1 2
|
24,000 – 24,500
|
25,000 – 25,500
|
Capital Expenditures ($millions)
|
12
|
53
|
Decommissioning Expenditures ($millions)
|
3
|
11
|
Operating Expense ($/boe)
|
12.00 – 12.50
|
11.10 – 11.50
|
General & Administrative ($/boe)
|
1.50 – 1.65
|
1.50 – 1.60
|
(1)
|
Adjusted for January 2020 Carrot Creek Disposition of 115 boe/d (85% light oil)
|
(2)
|
Mid-points of guidance:
BONTERRA ENERGY CORP. (“BONTERRA”) TAKEOVER BID
As part of our strategy to proactively pursue Cardium-focused consolidation, on September 21, 2020, we formally launched a takeover bid to acquire all the issued and outstanding common shares of Bonterra (“Bonterra Shares“) for the consideration of two Obsidian Energy common shares (“Obsidian Energy Shares“) for each Bonterra Share (the “Offer“). Obsidian Energy and Bonterra have highly complementary operations and the compelling combination of the companies will create the Cardium Champion. The combination would also result in material synergies driving increased cash flow, reduced debt levels, further lowering our breakeven $US WTI/barrel costs and ultimately allowing us to return money to shareholders. The combination is a compelling opportunity to create a stronger, more efficient company with a far superior future than what Obsidian Energy or Bonterra could achieve on a standalone basis. Benefits from the transaction include:
- The combined entity’s increased size will make us a top 20 Western Canadian oil producer, with improved financial metrics, increased capital markets relevance and enhanced positioning for future Cardium consolidation;
- The combined entity will have a strong operating platform with a low decline production base, low cost structure and high netbacks;
- With improved efficiencies, we expect that the combined entity will have over $1001 million cost saving synergies over three years resulting in increased FFO; and
- Higher free cash flow will achieve accelerated debt repayment (estimated to fall to 2 times EBITDA by year-end 2022), lower credit risk, improved access to capital and ultimately, the reinstatement of cash dividend payments and/or a share buy-back program.
The offer is open until January 4, 2021, at 5:00 pm (Mountain Standard Time).
|
(1) Assumes US$50/bbl WTI and $1.95/MMBtu AECO 2021 – 2023.
EXTENSION TO SYNDICATED CREDIT FACILITY
On October 29, 2020, the Company entered into an amending agreement with our lenders which extended the revolving period of the syndicated credit facility to January 29, 2021. The end date of the term period remains at November 30, 2021. Additionally, the lenders have eliminated the October 31, 2020 and November 30, 2020 borrowing base redetermination dates and now have the option to complete a borrowing base determination on January 29, 2021.
HEDGING UPDATE
The Company has the following physical oil and financial natural gas hedges in place:
|
2020
|
2021
|
October
|
November
|
December
|
January
|
February
|
March
|
WTI C$/bbl
|
$56.64
|
$56.64
|
$56.64
|
$55.54
|
$55.54
|
$55.54
|
Total bbl/day
|
536
|
542
|
513
|
525
|
581
|
525
|
2020
|
2021
|
November
|
December
|
January
|
February
|
March
|
C$/mcf
|
$2.94
|
$2.94
|
$2.94
|
$2.94
|
$2.94
|
Total mcf/day
|
23,700
|
23,700
|
23,700
|
23,700
|
23,700
SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON THE BONTERRA TAKEOVER OFFER
In connection with the Offer, the Company has scheduled a Obsidian Energy shareholder meeting to vote to approve the potential issuance of Obsidian Energy Shares for the applicable Bonterra Shares (the “Meeting”) on, Friday, November 23, 2020 at 9:00 am (Mountain Standard Time). The Meeting will take place at the Company’s head office located at 200 – 207 9th Avenue S.W., Calgary, Alberta. Please see the Company’s management information circular for further details.
Due to restrictions on gatherings implemented by the Government of Alberta in response to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak, guidelines issued with respect to social distancing and out of concern for the wellbeing of all participants, we strongly recommend that registered shareholders not attend the meeting in-person. Any person attending the Meeting in person will be required to follow the Company’s health and safety measures, which will include physical distancing, use of personal protective equipment (including facemasks) and completion of a health-assessment. The precautionary measures being taken by the Company are intended to reduce the potential risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, and they may be further updated as necessary to take into account evolving recommendations and directives of public health authorities.
UPDATED CORPORATE PRESENTATION
For further information on these and other matters, Obsidian Energy has posted an updated corporate presentation which can be found on its website, www.obsidianenergy.com.