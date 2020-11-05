Spartan Delta Corp. announces third quarter 2020 results and provides guidance for 2021

READER ADVISORIES

Share Capital

Spartan’s common shares trade on the TSX Venture exchange (“TSXV“) under the symbol “SDE”. The volume weighted average trading price of the Company’s common shares on the TSXV for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $2.67 and $2.83, respectively.

The Company uses the treasury stock method to determine the impact of dilutive securities in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS“). Under this method, only “in-the-money” dilutive instruments impact the calculation of the diluted shares outstanding. The treasury stock method assumes that the proceeds received from the exercise of all potentially dilutive instruments are used to repurchase common shares at the average market price during the period. For the three months ended September 30, 2020, the outstanding stock options and common share purchase warrants were antidilutive to the net loss per share. In computing diluted net income per share and Adjusted Funds from Operations per share for the period ended September 30, 2020, the effect of stock options was excluded as they were anti-dilutive because they were not in-the-money based on the volume weighted average trading price of the Company’s common shares during the period.

As of the date hereof, the Company has 58.2 million common shares outstanding, 16.1 million common share purchase warrants outstanding with an exercise price of $1.00 per share, and 3.4 million stock options outstanding with an average exercise price of $3.00 per share.

Non-GAAP Measures

This release contains certain financial measures, as described below, which do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS or Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP“). As these non-GAAP financial measures are commonly used in the oil and gas industry, the Company believes that their inclusion is useful to investors. The reader is cautioned that these amounts may not be directly comparable to measures for other companies where similar terminology is used. The non-GAAP measures used in this release, represented by the capitalized and defined terms outlined below, are used by Spartan as key measures of financial performance and are not intended to represent operating profits nor should they be viewed as an alternative to cash provided by operating activities, net income or other measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with IFRS.

Operating Income (Loss) and Operating Netback

“Operating Income (Loss)” is calculated by deducting operating and transportation expenses from total revenue, after realized gains or losses on commodity price derivative financial instruments. Total revenue is comprised of oil and gas sales, net of royalties, plus processing and other revenue. The Company refers to Operating Income (Loss) expressed per unit of production as an “Operating Netback”.

Adjusted Funds from Operations and Corporate Netback

“Adjusted Funds from Operations” is calculated as cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital, transaction costs on acquisitions and settlements of decommissioning obligations. Adjusted Funds from Operations can also be calculated by deducting general and administrative and interest expenses (net of interest income) from Operating Income (Loss). Spartan’s “Corporate Netback” is equal to Adjusted Funds from Operations expressed per unit of production.

“Adjusted Funds from Operations per share” is calculated on a consistent basis with net income (loss) per share, using basic and diluted weighted average common shares as determined in accordance with IFRS (refer to additional information under the heading “Reader Advisories – Share Capital” of this press release).

Adjusted Funds Flow and Free Funds Flow

“Adjusted Funds Flow” is calculated by deducting settlements of decommissioning obligations and lease payments from “Adjusted Funds from Operations”. The Company believes Adjusted Funds Flow is an appropriate metric to compare relative to Net Debt because it reflects the net cash flow generated from routine business operations and because Spartan does not include lease liabilities in its definition of Net Debt (Surplus).

“Free Funds Flow” is calculated as Adjusted Funds Flow less total net capital expenditures, excluding acquisitions.

Net Debt (Surplus)

Throughout this release, references to “Net Debt (Surplus)” include bank debt, net of Adjusted Working Capital. “Adjusted Working Capital” is calculated as current assets less current liabilities, excluding derivative financial instrument assets and liabilities and lease liabilities. As at September 30, 2020, the Adjusted Working Capital surplus includes cash and cash equivalents, accounts receivable, prepaid expenses and deposits, accounts payable and accrued liabilities and the current portion of decommissioning obligations. Spartan uses “Net Debt (Surplus)” as a measure of the Company’s financial position and liquidity, however it is not intended to be viewed as an alternative to other measures calculated in accordance with IFRS.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Certain statements contained within this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “budget”, “plan”, “endeavor”, “continue”, “estimate”, “evaluate”, “expect”, “forecast”, “monitor”, “may”, “will”, “can”, “able”, “potential”, “target”, “intend”, “consider”, “focus”, “identify”, “use”, “utilize”, “manage”, “maintain”, “remain”, “result”, “cultivate”, “could”, “should”, “believe” and similar expressions. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Without limitation, this press release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to: the intentions of management and the Company with respect to its growth strategy and business plan; Spartan’s expectations regarding its 2020/2021 drilling program, including the location of wells, scheduled drilling dates and the timing of expected pay out from such wells; Spartan’s intentions to maintain balance sheet flexibility to allow the Company to take advantage of future opportunities; Spartan plans to deliver strong operational performance and reduce debt through free funds flow generation; Spartan’s production forecasts; Spartan’s cost-cutting measures and the results thereof; Spartan’s ESG initiatives; Spartan’s capital expenditure budget and plans, and its ability to fund capital expenditures through operating activities; Spartan’s position to withstand future commodity price volatility and expectations regarding challenging long-term market conditions; the continuation of Spartan’s strategic partnerships, and expected benefits therefrom; and the estimated total purchase price of the Acquisition of $108.8 million, which includes an estimate of certain assumed liabilities of $21.3 million.

The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Spartan, including expectations and assumptions concerning the business plan of the Company, expected production, market conditions and benefits and synergies arising from the Acquisition and the Company’s strategic partnerships. Although Spartan believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because Spartan can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in commodity prices, changes in industry regulations and political landscape both domestically and abroad, foreign exchange or interest rates, stock market volatility, impacts of the current COVID-19 pandemic and the retention of key management and employees. Please refer to the Company’s most recent Annual Information Form and MD&A for additional risk factors relating to Spartan, which can be accessed either on Spartan’s website at www.spartandeltacorp.com or under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward-looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. Spartan undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Future Oriented Financial Information

Any financial outlook or future oriented financial information in this press release, as defined by applicable Canadian securities legislation, has been approved by management of Spartan. Readers are cautioned that any such future-oriented financial information contained herein, including (but not limited to) references to the Company’s “Outlook and Guidance” for the remainder of 2020 and 2021, should not be used for purposes other than those for which it is disclosed herein. The Company and its management believe that the prospective financial information has been prepared on a reasonable basis, reflecting management’s best estimates and judgments, and represent, to the best of management’s knowledge and opinion, the Company’s expected course of action. However, because this information is highly subjective, it should not be relied on as necessarily indicative of future activities or results.

Other Measurements

All dollar figures included herein are presented in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.

This press release contains various references to the abbreviation “BOE” which means barrels of oil equivalent. Where amounts are expressed on a BOE basis, natural gas volumes have been converted to oil equivalence at six thousand cubic feet per barrel. The term BOE may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A BOE conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet per barrel is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead and is significantly different than the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil and natural gas. This conversion factor is an industry accepted norm and is not based on either energy content or current prices. Such abbreviation may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation.

References to “oil” in this press release include crude oil and condensate. References to “natural gas liquids” or “NGLs” include pentane, butane, propane, and ethane. References to “gas” relates to natural gas.

National Instrument 51-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities includes condensate within the product type of “natural gas liquids”. Spartan has disclosed condensate sales separate from natural gas liquids because the value equivalency of condensate is more closely aligned with crude oil. The Company believes the presentation of condensate as disclosed herein provides a more accurate representation of operations and results therefrom.

Other Abbreviations

AECO Alberta Energy Company “C” Meter Station of the NOVA Pipeline System, the Canadian benchmark price for natural gas bbl barrel bbls/d barrels per day BOE barrels of oil equivalent BOE/d barrels of oil equivalent per day CA$ Canadian dollars COVID-19 refers to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, a public health crisis GJ gigajoule mcf one thousand cubic feet mcf/d one thousand cubic feet per day NGL natural gas liquids NYMEX New York Mercantile Exchange TSXV Toronto Stock Exchange US$ United States dollar WA weighted average WTI West Texas Intermediate, price paid in US$ at Cushing, Oklahoma, for crude oil of standard grade

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.