CAPL presents: Wrangling the double black swan with Ken Larson













Join the Canadian Association of Petroleum Landmen and Executive Coach, Ken Larson at the Calgary Petroleum Club (or via livestream) on Thursday, November 12, 2020 for some uplifting morning motivation to give us the skills to more easily deal with the tumultuous events hitting our industry, our personal lives and our community.

Guaranteed to get your energy going, provide clarity and cultivate resiliency to allow you and your Team to tame the Double Black Swan.

Doors: 7.30am

Tickets:

In Person: Members $30 / Non Members $45

Livestream: Members $10 / Non Members $15

Get your tickets here: https://landman.ca/event/2211

For more information on the speaker:

https://www.championpsi.com/