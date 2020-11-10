Driving client success on grant applications and liability reduction













ELM has been very successful in 2020 working on behalf of our clients to access funding through the various provincially administered site rehabilitation subsidy programs. Making sure these funds are deployed in the most effective way possible is our commitment to them. Since the inception of the SRP program, we have worked with over 14 licensees as Prime Contractor, and received significant approvals, while contributing to achievement of their ESG mandates.

With our First Nations partners, we have continued our success delivering a 100% approval rate on our applications under Alberta’s Period 4. The approvals are spread across all aspects of closure work including well abandonments, wellhead cut & caps, pipeline abandonments, surface equipment decommissioning, Phase I ESAs, Phase II ESAs and reclamation. In many cases, we are completing turnkey work addressing all these scopes while saving clients significant operating costs.

Additionally, for many clients, we have played an instrumental role in the upfront planning and analysis preceding the applications. ELM has helped them navigate the eligibility criteria of the various phases of the subsidy programs, and develop strategies for liability management across their entire portfolio, in order to optimize use of the available program funding to achieve maximum liability reduction for the dollars spent.

“With increased market demand for provision of safe, experienced services, I am very pleased that our site decommissioning and abandonment group has managed and led the abandonment for over 1,000 well sites in the past 18 months, with an average cost that is less than half of Directive 11 cost parameters and with zero incidents,” said Steve Konopelky, President & CEO of ELM. Whether your closure work requires routine or more complex solutions, ELM’s seasoned experts will bring their decades of experience to deliver effective results.

ELM’s team has worked together for over 30 years delivering direct field execution and program management throughout western Canada. To put our experience to work for you, including subsidy application support, call ELM today.

587-392-4001

www.elminc.ca