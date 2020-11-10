BOE Report

New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Nov. 10 Project Manager Brunel Calgary
Nov. 9 Intermediate Environmental Scientist Vertex Calgary
Nov. 9 Data Analyst (Emissions Management) Vertex Calgary
Nov. 5 Leak Detection and Repair Technician (LDAR) Vertex Calgary
Nov. 5 Leak Detection and Repair Technician (LDAR) Vertex Sherwood Park
Nov. 5 Project Services Managers – Coastal GasLink TC Energy Calgary
Nov. 3 Supply Chain Specialist (12 Month Contract) Orphan Well Association Calgary
Nov. 3 Coordinator, Midstream Operations AltaGas Calgary
Nov. 3 Project Manager Brunel Fort Saskatchewan
Nov. 3 Civil Engineer Brunel Calgary
Nov. 3 Document Controller Brunel Calgary
Nov. 3 Full Stack Developer Brunel Calgary
Nov. 3 Land Representative, Land Operations Services TC Energy Grande Prairie
Nov. 3 Land Representative, Land Operations Services TC Energy Edmonton
Nov. 3 Human Resources Governance Advisor and Investigator TC Energy Calgary
OSY Rentals