US lends 26.03 million barrels of SPR oil in third batch since Iran war

The U.S. has so far offered 126 million barrels in three batches in the form of loans from the SPR, with energy companies required to pay back the crude with extra barrels as interest. Energy companies have signed deals to borrow nearly 80 million barrels, or more than 63% of what the administration offered.
Companies awarded the SPR loans in the third batch include BP Products North America, ExxonMobil Oil Corp and Marathon Petroleum, the DOE said.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner and Ismail Shakil; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Edward Tobin)