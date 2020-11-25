TPH advising on sale of selected TAQA North Ltd. assets













Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. (“TPH”) has been retained by TAQA North Ltd. to advise on the divestment of selected assets in Alberta and British Columbia. The assets produce ~9,300 boe/d (75% gas) with forecast 2021 NOI exceeding $25 million.

For more information including a summary of the assets and packages, to receive a copy of the confidentiality agreement or to arrange a discussion with a member of the TPH team, please contact taqanorth@tphco.ca.

