PetroFrontier Corp. announces filing of third quarter 2020 financial statements













CALGARY, AB – PetroFrontier Corp. ("PetroFrontier" or the "Corporation") (TSXV:PFC) announces that the Corporation's third quarter 2020 Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis have been filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About PetroFrontier Corp.

PetroFrontier is a junior energy company currently focused on developing two Mannville heavy oil plays in the Cold Lake and Wabasca areas of Alberta.

PetroFrontier’s head office is in Calgary, Alberta and its common shares are listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol “PFC”.