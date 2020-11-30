Gear Energy Ltd. announces extension of borrowing base redetermination to December 18, 2020

CALGARY, AB – Gear Energy Ltd. (“Gear“) (TSX: GXE) announces an extension to the scheduled date for its semi-annual borrowing base redetermination from November 30, 2020 to December 18, 2020.
Gear’s syndicated credit facilities currently consist of available credit facilities of $70 million with the semi-annual redetermination due on or before November 30, 2020. Gear and its banking syndicate have agreed to extend the date for completion of the semi-annual borrowing base redetermination to December 18, 2020 to allow for additional time to finalize negotiations and to obtain required approvals. 29dk2902l