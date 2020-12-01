Alberta Exchanger Ltd. – it’s time to Reconnect, Repair, Refurbish













“What does your company do”? We work on heat transfer equipment. Alberta Exchanger is in the business of supporting existing operations for heat transfer and pressure equipment. Our strength is in heat exchanger repair, replacement (RIK), and refurbishment. Alberta Exchanger has strong Fabrication capabilities, and Field Services to support our clients. Our success is a result of Quality work, integrity in schedule, and a focus on Customer needs.

“I think I’ve heard of you guys”. Serving Western Canada for close to 30 years in the Field and in our Shop, it’s likely we’ve been on your site or there is equipment installed with an Alberta Exchanger name plate. One area we have invested in communication. Recently refurbished is our website: www.albertaexchanger.com Having a look through will offer a good insight on what we do and how we operate. As you’re planning future turn-around and repair activities on heat exchangers, consider Alberta Exchanger as a solid option.

Active leadership from Guy Kjosness (President) and long serving employees like Trevor Ward (Technical Director) provide experience and consistency. Joining the team this year include Mark Bruton (Field Services) and Mike Crawford (Business Development Manager). In our shop, we have long serving tradesmen, some of whom are second generation Alberta Exchanger. Our latest COR audit received a score of 100%.

“Seen their equipment around.” Alberta Exchanger has completed thousands of work orders at our Edmonton facility and in the field supporting Plant operations across Western Canada. Many of these repairs, refurbishments, replacement units are under critical schedules to meet turn-around time frames. This is where we shine. It’s because we are customer focused, experienced, and understand we need to be a part of our customer’s success.

Accountable, Dependable customer support since 1993. Give us a call at 780-440-1045 or send an email bids@albertaexchanger.com if you’re interested in a competitive estimate, second call, have an emergency repair or talk through an upcoming turn around.