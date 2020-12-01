Seven Generations Energy announces partial redemption of 6.875% unsecured notes due 2023

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and statements that involve various risks, uncertainties and other factors. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “intend”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “believe”, “plans”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this news release contains forward-looking information and statements pertaining to the following: the timing of the partial redemption; the amount of 6.785% Notes outstanding following the partial redemption; plans to draw the company’s credit facilities; the expected reduction of corporate interest rates and increased financial flexibility to result from the transaction.

Readers are cautioned against unduly relying on forward-looking statements which, by their nature, involve numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause such statements not to occur, or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Risks and uncertainties that may affect these business outcomes include: risks related to the successful consummation of the proposed transaction described above; the risk of a downgrade in 7G’s credit ratings and the potential impact on 7G’s access to capital markets and other sources of liquidity; fluctuations in currency and interest rates; changes in or interpretation of laws or regulations; and other risks and uncertainties impacting 7G’s business as are described in 7G’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2019, dated February 26, 2020, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of the date hereof, and the company does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required pursuant to applicable laws.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. is referred to herein as Seven Generations, Seven Generations Energy, 7G and the company.

