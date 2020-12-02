Katalyst Data Management releases subsurface data search engine for oil and gas industry













Seismic and well data management portal iGlass now features Elasticsearch technology

HOUSTON – Katalyst Data Management has launched a new subsurface data search engine, powered by Elasticsearch, in the latest release of their iGlass data management solution. The new release, named iGlass Portal ES, gives oil and gas companies the ability to use freestyle text searches on their seismic and well data volumes. This release marks the first time that Elasticsearch technology has been applied to an E&P subsurface data management solution.

Similar to search technology used for online shopping and searching, iGlass Portal ES harnesses the power of Elasticsearch, allowing users to search the entirety of their subsurface catalog with a simple textual search. Just like online searches return results from multiple websites, the Elasticsearch technology within iGlass Portal ES searches across multiple data domains, returning all results associated with the search text. Users can quickly find the seismic and well data they need without having to know specifically where to look within their subsurface database.

“This is a game-changing technology for our iGlass platform; think about a Google-like search for all of your subsurface assets,” stated Katalyst President and CEO Steve Darnell. “Users across the oil and gas industry have come to expect the ability to perform textual searches when they consume content, and we’re thrilled to be the first company to fully leverage Elasticsearch for subsurface data management with iGlass Portal ES.”

For more information on the iGlass data management solution, visit katalystdm.com/iGlass.

Elasticsearch is a trademark of Elasticsearch BV, registered in the US and in other countries.

About Katalyst (www.katalystdm.com)

Katalyst Data Management provides complete subsurface data management and digital transformation services, assisting oil and gas companies with the challenge of managing ever increasing volumes of subsurface data acquired for exploration and production. Today, Katalyst manages over 80 petabytes of subsurface data from one of our five global locations – Houston, Calgary, London, Perth and Kuala Lumpur. Katalyst’s end-to-end data management services include every step in the subsurface data life cycle, from digital transformation and verification, to multi-cloud storage and organization, to data analytics and subsurface consulting. Katalyst’s signature offerings include the online iGlass solution for subsurface data management and the SeismicZone.com virtual brokerage for seismic data resale.

Steve Darnell, President and CEO

Katalyst Data Management

Steve.Darnell@katalystdm.com

+1 281.529.3202

James Lamb, Senior VP, Global Sales and Marketing

Katalyst Data Management

James.Lamb@katalystdm.com

+1 403.718.6202