Introducing GLJ IntelliCasts™: Intelligent well-level forecasts in a fraction of the time













Calgary, AB – GLJ is pleased to announce the release of GLJ IntelliCasts™, a subscription product that offers rapid insight into oil and gas asset valuation. Powered by a mix of machine learning, modern decline analytics and five decades of play knowledge, this is indispensable well-level insight for producers, debt & equity stakeholders and mid-streamers alike. With ongoing industry consolidation, GLJ IntelliCasts™ gives subscribers an edge in benchmarking, validating and assessing opportunities.

“The high-quality nature of this data arms our partners with the insight they need to make better business decisions faster,” remarks Jodi Anhorn, M.Sc., P.Eng., President and Chief Executive Officer of GLJ. “GLJ IntelliCasts™ is an exciting digital addition to our evolving offering of products and services, one that meaningfully moves the dial for industry towards trusted automation of forecasts with uncertainty handled reliably.”

GLJ IntelliCasts™ ready-to-use forecasts are rooted in reservoir engineering fundamentals and elevated by GLJ’s comprehensive play knowledge. Alongside forecasts for wellhead products, IntelliCasts offers forecasts for natural gas liquids (NGLs) and compensates for underreported field liquids. This allows subscribers to take their evaluation level from superficial to detailed with massive time savings. Akin to having a hyper-powered engineer in your pocket, GLJ IntelliCasts™ helps clients compensate for mounting industry pressures.

This Canadian module of GLJ IntelliCasts™ includes coverage of the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. For more information about GLJ and this product, including future modules for the United States and Latin America, please visit https://www.gljpc.com/glj-intellicasts.

About GLJ

GLJ Ltd. is a leading energy consulting firm. With comprehensive industry expertise and a client-focused philosophy, GLJ provides technical excellence to a global client base. The company’s long-term record of success comes from an experienced team of professionals who have an absolute commitment to delivering high-quality results for their clients. For more information, visit https://www.gljpc.com/

Media Contact:

Trevor Rix

P.Eng., Manager, Digital Innovation

trix@gljpc.com

403-266-9558