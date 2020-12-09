New properties on PNG Exchange from Resourceful Petroleum













Two new properties are now available on PNG Exchange.

Property: Grand Prairie – Montney

Company: Resourceful Petroleum Canada Limited

Five-year Northern P&NG Lease was originally acquired in August 2018. There are 12 net undeveloped sections (3072 net hectares; 7680 net acres) contained within the lease.

100% working interest currently unencumbered except for the applicable Crown royalties

Lease is currently in its second season of a 5-year primary term and expires in August 2023.

Extensive area development and infrastructure with major industry players including, Velvet, Pipestone, and Inception.

Property: Rainbow Lake – Jean Marie

Company: Resourceful Petroleum Canada Limited

Opportunity to participate in a previously unrecognized tight carbonate oil resource play

Contiguous net undeveloped land position – 20 net sections (100%).

No land expiries until Q3 2022.

Four-year Northern P&NG License was originally acquired in August 2018.

There are 20 net undeveloped sections (5120 net hectares; 12,800 net acres) contained within the license including 13.75 net undeveloped sections (3520 net hectares; 8800 acres) of Jean Marie rights.

P&NG rights held in conjunction with the Devonian Jean Marie Formation within the License may allow for additional upside development

100% working interest currently unencumbered except for the applicable Crown royalties

License is currently in its second season of a 4-year primary term and expires in August 2022.

About PNG Exchange

PNG Exchange provides landmen and other oil and gas professionals a platform for acquiring or disposing of properties. PNG Exchange benefits companies looking to divest properties by reaching the widest number of interested parties in the marketplace.

