Freehold Royalties Ltd. declares dividend for December 2020













CALGARY, Alberta – Freehold Royalties Ltd. (Freehold) (TSX:FRU) announces that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of Cdn. $0.02 per common share to be paid on January 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on December 31, 2020. These dividends are designated as “eligible dividends” for Canadian income tax purposes.

In addition to paying the dividend to holders of Freehold common shares, Freehold will also pay a dividend equivalent payment to holders of its recently issued subscription receipts. The dividend equivalent payment of $0.02 per subscription receipt will be paid on January 15, 2021 to holders of subscription receipts of record on December 31, 2020. The dividend equivalent payment will not be a dividend, and will not be designated as an “eligible dividend” for Canadian income tax purposes. Holders of subscription receipts should refer to Freehold’s prospectus dated December 4, 2020 for a description of the tax treatment of the dividend equivalent payment.

Freehold’s focus is on acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties.

Freehold’s common shares and subscription receipts trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the symbols FRU and FRU.R, respectively.

For further information, contact:

Freehold Royalties Ltd.

Matt Donohue

Manager, Investor Relations & Capital Markets t.

f.

tf.

e.

w. 403.221.0833

403.221.0888

1.888.257.1873

mdonohue@rife.com

www.freeholdroyalties.com

