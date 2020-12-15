Pipestone Energy Corp. announces graduation to the Toronto Stock Exchange













CALGARY, Alberta – (PIPE – TSX-V) Pipestone Energy Corp. (“Pipestone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its common shares and warrants have been approved for listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) and will commence trading on the TSX at the opening of the market on December 16, 2020. Concurrent with the up-listing to the TSX, the common shares and warrants of Pipestone will be de-listed from the TSX Venture Exchange. Pipestone’s ticker symbol for the common shares and warrants will remain “PIPE” and “PIPE.WT”, respectively.

The Company’s graduation to the TSX marks an important milestone for the business and coincides with Pipestone’s operational and financial execution to date, as well as its three-year corporate growth plan.

Pipestone Energy Corp.

Pipestone Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and production company with its head office located in Calgary, Alberta. The company is focused on developing its pure-play condensate-rich Montney asset in the Pipestone area near Grande Prairie. Pipestone is committed to building long term value for our shareholders and values the partnerships that it is developing within its operating community. For more information, visit www.pipestonecorp.com.