Perpetual Energy Inc. announces extension of credit facility redetermination

CALGARY, AB – (TSX: PMT) – Perpetual Energy Inc. (“Perpetual” or the “Company”) announced today that the revolving credit period applicable to the Company’s credit facility has been extended to March 1, 2021 and the $20 million borrowing limit maintained. The borrowing limit is scheduled to be redetermined and the revolving credit period extended on or before March 1, 2021. The extension of the revolving credit period provides additional time to finalize negotiations with its lenders and for the Company to explore opportunities to enhance its liquidity. If the revolving credit period is not extended beyond March 1, 2021, the credit facility will cease to revolve, and all outstanding balances will be repayable.