Argo’s February Oil Production

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – April 28, 2026) – Argo Gold Inc’s. (CSE: ARQ) (OTC Pink: ARBTF) (XFRA: A2ASDS) (XSTU: A2ASDS) (XBER: A2ASDS) (“Argo” or the “Company“) February 2026 oil production was 1,856 barrels, averaging 66 barrels per day. Oil prices averaged CAD$61 per barrel, and Argo’s oil revenue was $113,567 and net operating cash flow was $64,819.

February 2026 Oil Production Argo’s interest Argo’s Oil Revenue Argo’s net operating cash flow Lindbergh 1

(37.5% interest) 83 bbl/day 31 bbl/day $53,912 $33,828 Lloyd 1

(18.75% interest) 71 bbl/day 13 bbl/day $22,368 $12,474 Lindbergh 2

(37.5% interest) 32 bbl/day 12 bbl/day $20,432 $10,099 Lindbergh 3

(18.75% interest) 52 bbl/day 10 bbl/day $16,856 $8,418 February 2026 Total 66 bbl/day $113,567 $64,819

As previously disclosed, the partial redrill of Lloyd 2 (Argo’s interest 23.077%) was completed and the collapsed oil well was successfully brought back online in early March 2026. Argo Gold’s March 2026 oil production was 2,630 barrels, averaging 85 barrels per day.

About Argo Gold

Argo Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company, and an oil producer. Information on Argo Gold can be obtained from SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca and on Argo Gold’s website at www.argogold.com. Argo Gold is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) CSE: ARQ as well as OTC: ARBTF and XFRA, XSTU, XBER: A2ASDS.

Judy Baker, CEO

(416) 786-7860

jbaker@argogold.ca

www.argogold.com

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

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