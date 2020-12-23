Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. announces closing of previously announced gross overriding royalty disposition

CALGARY, AB – Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (“Tamarack” or the “Company“) (TSX: TVE) is pleased to announce the closing of the sale of a newly created 2% gross overriding royalty (the “GORR Disposition“) to Topaz Energy Corp. on a select portion of the acquired Clearwater properties completed on December 21, 2020. Tamarack has committed to spending $80.0 million of capital to further develop the GORR lands prior to December 31, 2022.
About Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd.
