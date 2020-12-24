BOE Report

New property on PNG Exchange from Amicus Petroleum

Amicus Petroleum Inc. is entertaining proposals for its Viking prospective assets in the Whitecourt area of Central Alberta. Full details can be found on the PNG Exchange website.

Property Highlights:

  • 42 sections of mostly 100% interest Viking PNG rights
  • Majority of lands are set to expire in Spring 2021 unless validated.
  • Recently completed oil well capable of 20 bbl/d.
  • Location built and ready to re-licence.
  • Operated pipeline infrastructure

About PNG Exchange

PNG Exchange provides landmen and other oil and gas professionals a platform for acquiring or disposing of properties. PNG Exchange benefits companies looking to divest properties by reaching the widest number of interested parties in the marketplace.

PNG Exchange has launched a new pricing plan for companies of all sizes. Get an instant quote for your company today!

OSY Rentals