New property on PNG Exchange from Amicus Petroleum













Amicus Petroleum Inc. is entertaining proposals for its Viking prospective assets in the Whitecourt area of Central Alberta. Full details can be found on the PNG Exchange website.

Property Highlights:

42 sections of mostly 100% interest Viking PNG rights

Majority of lands are set to expire in Spring 2021 unless validated.

Recently completed oil well capable of 20 bbl/d.

Location built and ready to re-licence.

Operated pipeline infrastructure

