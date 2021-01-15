Canada’s rig count up 11 to 181













Canada averaged 181 active drilling rigs this week according to data from the Canadian Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors.

Of those rigs, 105 are drilling for oil, 68 are drilling for natural gas, 1 for potash, and 7 for other. Drilling activity by province is 126 in Alberta, 30 in Saskatchewan, 17 in British Columbia, 3 in Manitoba, and 5 in other.

Precision Drilling holds the majority of the Canadian market share with 28 per cent, Ensign Drilling with 19 per cent, Nabors Drilling with 9 per cent, Horizon Drilling with 8 per cent, and Savanna Drilling with 8 per cent.

View a full breakdown of Western Canada’s rig activity.