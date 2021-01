ExxonMobil to release fourth quarter 2020 financial results

IRVING, Texas – Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) will release fourth quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. A press release will be issued via Business Wire and available at 6:30 a.m. CT at www.exxonmobil.com.

Darren Woods, chairman and chief executive officer, and Stephen Littleton, vice president of investor relations and secretary, will review the results during a live, listen-only conference call at 8:30 a.m. CT. The presentation can be accessed via webcast or by calling (888) 596-2592 (United States) or (786) 789-4790 (International). Please reference confirmation code 6784629 to join the call. An archive replay of the call and a copy of the presentation with accompanying supplemental financial data will be available at www.exxonmobil.com/ir.

Contacts

ExxonMobil Media Relations

(972) 940-6007

29dk2902l