Pembina Pipeline Corporation announces closing of hybrid note offering and redemption of Series 11 preferred shares













CALGARY, AB – Pembina Pipeline Corporation (“Pembina” or the “Company”) (TSX: PPL); (NYSE: PBA) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced offering of $600 million of 4.80% Fixed-to-Fixed Rate Subordinated Notes, Series 1 due January 25, 2081 (the “Offering”). The Company also announced its intention to redeem its issued and outstanding Cumulative Redeemable Minimum Rate Reset Class A Preferred Shares, Series 11 (TSX: PPL.PR.K) (the “Series 11 Shares”) on March 1, 2021.

Closing of Hybrid Note Offering

Pembina expects to use the net proceeds of the Offering to fund the redemption of its outstanding Series 11 Shares and its Cumulative Redeemable Minimum Rate Reset Class A Preferred Shares, Series 13 (TSX: PPL.PR.M), to repay other outstanding indebtedness, as well as for general corporate purposes.

The subordinated notes were offered through a syndicate of underwriters, co-led by RBC Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets, Scotiabank and TD Securities, under Pembina’s short form base shelf prospectus dated December 30, 2020, as supplemented by a prospectus supplement dated January 12, 2021.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, the subordinated notes. The subordinated notes have not been approved or disapproved by any regulatory authority. The subordinated notes have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons.

Redemption of Series 11 Preferred Shares

Pembina intends to redeem all of its 6,800,000 issued and outstanding Series 11 Shares, in accordance with the terms of the Series 11 Shares, as set out in the Company’s articles, on March 1, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”) for a redemption price equal to $25.00 per Series 11 Share (the “Redemption Price”), less any tax required to be deducted or withheld by the Company. The total redemption price to Pembina will be $170 million and is expected to be paid with a portion of the net proceeds from the Offering.

As previously announced, the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.359375 per Series 11 Share payable on March 1, 2021, to holders of record on February 1, 2021. This will be the final quarterly dividend on the Series 11 Shares. Upon payment of the March 1, 2021 dividend, there will be no accrued and unpaid dividends on the Series 11 Shares as at the Redemption Date.

The Company has provided notice today of the Redemption Price and the Redemption Date to the sole registered holder of the Series 11 Shares in accordance with the terms of the Series 11 Shares, as set out in the Company’s articles. Non-registered holders of Series 11 Shares should contact their broker or other intermediary for information regarding the redemption process for the Series 11 Shares in which they hold a beneficial interest. The Company’s transfer agent for the Series 11 Shares is Computershare Investor Services Inc. Questions regarding the redemption process may be directed to Computershare at 1-800-564-6253, or by email to corporateactions@computershare.com.

About Pembina

Calgary-based Pembina Pipeline Corporation is a leading transportation and midstream service provider that has been serving North America's energy industry for more than 65 years. Pembina owns an integrated system of pipelines that transport various hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas products produced primarily in western Canada. The Company also owns gas gathering and processing facilities; owns an oil and natural gas liquids infrastructure and logistics business; and is growing an export terminals business.

Pembina is structured into three Divisions: Pipelines Division, Facilities Division and Marketing & New Ventures Division.

Pembina’s common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under PPL and PBA, respectively. For more information, visit www.pembina.com.