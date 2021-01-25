Regina councilors voting to ban oil and gas advertising













Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has voiced concerns and displeasure over Regina councillors wanting to ban oil and gas companies from advertising in the city.

The proposal would not allow for oil and gas companies to place their logos on public parks or buildings within the city. The motion was passed during an executive council meeting, although the proposal still needs approval from city council on Jan. 27 to come into effect.

Daniel LeBlanc has cited sustainability as the reason why the city has made this motion, with Regina stating an initiative to be 100% renewable energy by 2050. This divisive motion is drawing the ire of many within the province, with citizens stating outrage.

LeBlanc voted on his values towards the environment.

Curious his thoughts on renewable companies who may wish to advertise their efforts down the road, or how many renewable energy sources and options still require natural gas in some form to help with operations, such as Deep Earth Energy Production?

Late in 2020, Deep Earth Energy Production, a Saskatoon-based company, drilled and fracked the world’s first 90-degree horizontal well for geothermal power, a potential landmark move signaling a potential new energy source in Canada and provide opportunities for workers in renewable power.

Oil and gas companies are well in the process of shifting to more environmentally-friendly processes, and part of the process is rebranding and advertising their new technological efforts for people to see these innovations take effect.

The motion could also cost the city millions of dollars, with Mayor Sandra Masters saying they could lose out on $10.4 million in sponsorship revenue over a 10-year period. Moe said Regina receives approximately $29 million a year from surcharges on SaskPower bills and $4.3 million surcharges on SaskEnergy bills.

This also has the potential to damage and strain relationships with Regina and companies within the oil and gas sector.

It’ll be interesting to see how the vote unfolds, and what the province will do moving forward, regardless of the vote. One could not blame companies for feeling the need to pull existing sponsorships from areas or be leery of advertising in the future.