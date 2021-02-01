Crew Energy Inc. provides operations update highlighted by strong production gains and robust capital efficiencies

This news release contains certain forward–looking information and statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words “expect”, “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “believe”, “plans”, “intends” “forecast” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this news release contains forward-looking information and statements pertaining to the following: the ability to execute on its two-year plan as described herein; as to our plan to optimize production and infrastructure utilization, enhance margins, increase AFF, free AFF and improve leverage metrics; execution of Crew’s strategy to calibrate the Company and generate meaningful free AFF estimated between $35 and $65 million in 2022 based on current assumptions; anticipated improvements in net debt to LTM EBITDA ratio from between 5.5 to 6.0 times at the end of 2020 to a targeted 2.0 to 2.5 times at the end of 2022 based on current assumptions; our 2021 capital budget range and associated drilling and completion plans and guidance; preliminary plans and targets for 2022; production estimates including Q4 and 2020 annual estimates, current production and forecast average and exit production volumes in 2021 and targets for 2022; commodity price expectations including Crew’s estimates of natural gas pricing exposure; Crew’s commodity risk management programs and future hedging opportunities; marketing and transportation and processing plans and requirements; estimates of processing capacity and requirements; future liquidity and financial capacity; future results from operations and operating and leverage metrics; anticipated reductions in expenses and associated estimates; strong capital efficiencies and enhanced returns going forward; anticipated reductions in transportation commitments and costs; estimated maintenance capital requirements; capital cost recovery and payout targets; the potential impact of government programs associated with COVID-19; world supply and demand projections and anticipated reductions in industry spending as a result, and long-term impact on pricing; future development, exploration, acquisition and disposition activities (including drilling and completion plans, anticipated on-stream dates and associated timing and cost estimates); infrastructure investment plans; the anticipated installation of a waste heat recovery system at the West Septimus facility and expected impact thereof; the anticipated release of Crew’s inaugural ESG report in 2021; the amount and timing of capital projects; and anticipated improvement in our long-term sustainability including the expected positive attributes discussed herein attributable to our calibration strategy and all associated estimated and targeted metrics.

In addition, forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of material factors, expectations or assumptions of Crew which have been used to develop such statements and information but which may prove to be incorrect. Although Crew believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because Crew can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. In addition to other factors and assumptions which may be identified herein, assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: that Crew will continue to conduct its operations in a manner consistent with past operations; results from drilling and development activities consistent with past operations; the quality of the reservoirs in which Crew operates and continued performance from existing wells; the continued and timely development of infrastructure in areas of new production; the accuracy of the estimates of Crew’s reserve volumes; certain commodity price and other cost assumptions; continued availability of debt and equity financing and cash flow to fund Crew’s current and future plans and expenditures; the impact of increasing competition; the general stability of the economic and political environment in which Crew operates; the general continuance of current industry conditions; the timely receipt of any required regulatory approvals; the ability of Crew to obtain qualified staff, equipment and services in a timely and cost efficient manner; drilling results; the ability of the operator of the projects in which Crew has an interest in to operate the field in a safe, efficient and effective manner; the ability of Crew to obtain financing on acceptable terms; field production rates and decline rates; the ability to replace and expand oil and natural gas reserves through acquisition, development and exploration; the timing and cost of pipeline, storage and facility construction and expansion and the ability of Crew to secure adequate product transportation; future commodity prices; currency, exchange and interest rates; regulatory framework regarding royalties, taxes and environmental matters in the jurisdictions in which Crew operates; and the ability of Crew to successfully market its oil and natural gas products.

The internal projections, expectations, or beliefs underlying our Board 2021 capital budget and associated guidance, as well as management’s preliminary estimates and targets in respect of plans for 2022 and beyond, are subject to change in light of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and any related actions taken by businesses and governments, ongoing results, prevailing economic circumstances, commodity prices, and industry conditions and regulations. Crew’s financial outlook and guidance provides shareholders with relevant information on management’s expectations for results of operations, excluding any potential acquisitions or dispositions, for such time periods based upon the key assumptions outlined herein. In this press release reference is made to the Company’s longer-range 2022 and beyond internal plan and associated economic model. Such information reflects internal targets used by management for the purposes of making capital investment decisions and for internal long-range planning and budget preparation. Readers are cautioned that events or circumstances could cause capital plans and associated results to differ materially from those predicted and Crew’s guidance for 2021 and beyond may not be appropriate for other purposes. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on same.

The forward-looking information and statements included in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. Such information and statements, including the assumptions made in respect thereof, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to defer materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information or statements including, without limitation: the continuing and uncertain impact of COVID-19; changes in commodity prices; changes in the demand for or supply of Crew’s products, the early stage of development of some of the evaluated areas and zones the potential for variation in the quality of the Montney formation; interruptions, unanticipated operating results or production declines; changes in tax or environmental laws, royalty rates; climate change regulations, or other regulatory matters; changes in development plans of Crew or by third party operators of Crew’s properties, increased debt levels or debt service requirements; inaccurate estimation of Crew’s oil and gas reserve volumes; limited, unfavourable or a lack of access to capital markets; increased costs; a lack of adequate insurance coverage; the impact of competitors; and certain other risks detailed from time-to-time in Crew’s public disclosure documents (including, without limitation, those risks identified in this news release and Crew’s Annual Information Form).

The forward-looking information and statements contained in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release, and Crew does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the included forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

This press release contains future-oriented financial information and financial outlook information (collectively, “FOFI”) about Crew’s prospective capital expenditures, all of which are subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations, and qualifications as set forth in the above paragraphs. The actual results of operations of Crew and the resulting financial results will likely vary from the amounts set forth in this press release and such variation may be material. Crew and its management believe that the FOFI has been prepared on a reasonable basis, reflecting management’s best estimates and judgments. However, because this information is subjective and subject to numerous risks, it should not be relied on as necessarily indicative of future results. Except as required by applicable securities laws, Crew undertakes no obligation to update such FOFI. FOFI contained in this press release was made as of the date of this press release and was provided for the purpose of providing further information about Crew’s anticipated future business operations. Readers are cautioned that the FOFI contained in this press release should not be used for purposes other than for which it is disclosed herein.

Key Budget Assumptions

2021 2022 Capital Expenditures ($MM) 120-145 70-95 Annual Average Production (boe/d) 26,000 – 28,000 31,000 – 33,000 AFF ($MM) 85-105 120-150 Average Hedge Volume (GJ) 70,500 62,200 Average Hedged Price (per GJ | per mcf1) $2.48 | $3.08 $2.46 | $3.05 Oil price (WTI)($US per bbl) $45.20 $44.60 Natural gas price (AECO 5A) ($C per mcf) $2.60 $2.50 Natural gas price (NYMEX) ($US per mmbtu) $2.80 $2.70 Natural gas price (Crew est. wellhead) ($C per mcf) $3.00 $2.90 WCS price ($C per bbl) $42.00 $40.00 Foreign exchange ($US/$CAD) $0.77 $0.77 Royalties 5% 5% Operating costs ($ per boe) $4.75-$5.25 $4.25-$4.75 Transportation ($ per boe) $3.00-$3.50 $2.25-$2.75 G&A ($ per boe) $0.90-$1.10 $0.80-$1.00 Interest rate – bank debt 6.0% 6.0% Interest rate – high yield 6.5% 6.5%

Notes: 1 Reflects a pricing premium given Crew’s higher heat content gas

Budget Sensitivities

2021 SENSITIVITIES AFF ($MM) AFF/Share 100 bbl per day Condensate1 $1.9 $ 0.01 C$1.00 per bbl WTI $1.4 $ 0.01 US $0.10 NYMEX (per mmbtu) $3.3 $ 0.02 1 mmcf per day natural gas $1.0 $ 0.01 $0.10 AECO 5A (per GJ) $2.1 $ 0.01 $0.01 FX CAD/US $1.8 $ 0.01

2022 SENSITIVITIES AFF ($MM) AFF/Share 100 bbl per day Condensate1 $1.8 $ 0.01 C$1.00 per bbl WTI $2.0 $ 0.01 US $0.10 NYMEX (per mmbtu) $4.6 $ 0.03 1 mmcf per day natural gas $1.0 $ 0.01 $0.10 AECO 5A (per GJ) $3.2 $ 0.02 $0.01 FX CAD/US $2.7 $ 0.02

Notes: 1 Condensate is defined as a mixture of pentanes and heavier hydrocarbons recovered as a liquid at the inlet of a gas processing plant before the gas is processed and pentanes and heavier hydrocarbons obtained from the processing of raw natural gas.

Supplemental Information Regarding Product Types

References to gas or natural gas and NGLs in this press release refer to conventional natural gas and natural gas liquids product types, respectively, as defined in National Instrument 51-101, Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities (“NI 51-101”), except where specifically noted otherwise.

The following is intended to provide the product type composition for each of the production figures provided herein, where not already disclosed within tables above:

Crude Oil1 Natural Gas

Liquids3 Condensate Conventional

Natural Gas Total 2020 Q4 Average 1,450 bbls/d 1,900 bbls/d 2,100 bbls/d 96,300 mcf/d 21,500 boe/d 2020 Annual Average 1,550 bbls/d 2,100 bbls/d 2,500 bbls/d 94,500 mcf/d 21,900 boe/d Current Volumes 1,400 bbls/d 2,500 bbls/d 2,600 bbls/d 120,000 mcf/d 26,500 boe/d 2021 Annual Average2 4% 10% 11% 75% 26,000-28,000 boe/d 2022 Annual Average2 3% 10% 12% 75% 31,000-33,000 boe/d

Notes: 1 Crude oil is comprised primarily of Heavy crude oil, with an immaterial portion of Light and Medium crude oil. 2 With respect to forward looking production guidance, given the potential for variability in actual product type results, the issuer approximates percentages for budget planning purposes based on management’s reasonable assumptions including, without limitation, historical well results. 3 Excludes condensate volumes which have been reported separately.

Type Curves / Wells

The 9-5 pad type curve referenced herein reflects the estimated average per well proved plus probable undeveloped raw gas assignments (EUR) for the associated wells, as derived from internal forecasts prepared by a qualified reserves evaluator, and incorporates the most recent data from actual well results and would only be representative of the specific drilled locations; such a type curve does not reflect the type curves used by our independent qualified reserves evaluator in estimating our reserves volumes. There is no guarantee that Crew will achieve the estimated or similar results derived therefrom. The type curve presented is that which Management feels best represents the expected average drilling results based upon Crew producing wells on the 9-5 pad as well as non-Crew wells determined by Management to be analogous for the purpose of the type curve assignments. There is no guarantee that Crew will achieve the estimates or similar results and therefore undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such information has been prepared by Management, where noted, for purposes of making capital investment decisions and for internal budget preparation only.

Test Results and Initial Production Rates

A pressure transient analysis or well-test interpretation has not been carried out and thus certain of the test results provided herein should be considered to be preliminary until such analysis or interpretation has been completed. Test results and initial production rates disclosed herein, particularly those short in duration, may not necessarily be indicative of long term performance or of ultimate recovery.

BOE Conversions

Barrel of oil equivalents or BOEs may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A BOE conversion ratio of 6 mcf: 1 bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different than the energy equivalency of 6:1, utilizing the 6:1 conversion ratio may be misleading as an indication of value.

Crew is a growth-oriented oil and natural gas producer, committed to pursuing sustainable per share growth through a balanced mix of financially and socially responsible exploration and development complemented by strategic acquisitions. The Company’s operations are primarily focused in the vast Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia, and include a large contiguous land base. Greater Septimus along with Groundbirch and the light oil area at Tower in British Columbia offer significant development potential over the long-term. The Company has access to diversified markets with operated infrastructure and access to multiple pipeline egress options. Crew’s common shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the symbol “CR”. 29dk2902l