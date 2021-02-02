Journey Engineering announces the addition of a new VP and Principal, Projects and Engineering













CALGARY, AB – Journey Engineering Corporation (“Journey” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Brent E. Douziech to the position of Vice President and Principal, Projects and Engineering. Brent has over 30 years of cross-sector experience with both public and private companies. Within the EPC sector, he has held leadership roles and guided businesses through periods of transformation. Journey welcomes the addition of Brent to the team where his operations and delivery lens will support us in reaching our 5-year strategic growth plan.

His experience in adapting capabilities in changing market conditions, coupled with building high-performance teams, makes him a natural fit for this role. His reputation in “people and customer first” has developed teams that build lasting relationships and optimize diverse talent. Brent has continually demonstrated results in managing execution while focusing on performance and growth. He will be instrumental in extending the company’s capabilities and services in conventional oil and gas and into new strategic growth areas such as clean technology.

“I hold a tremendous amount of respect for Brent both personally and professionally. Having him join Journey will truly increase our ability to serve our partner clients. Brent brings a wealth of industry experience and energy, and lives the values we carry.” – Scott Herbst, P. Eng., President

Journey is a Calgary-based provider of consulting, project, engineering, and procurement services to the oil and gas sector in both Canada and the US since 2015. In line with our core values, Journey’s goal and commitment to our partner-clients is to take challenges from concept through to safe and successful operations. Partner with us to build assets that work.

