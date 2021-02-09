BOE Report

New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Feb. 9 Inventory Control Manager Brunel Calgary
Feb. 8 Junior Environmental Scientist Vertex Grande Prairie
Feb. 8 Plant Engineer Pembina Redwater
Feb. 8 Temporary Senior Manager, Internal Audit AltaGas Calgary
Feb. 8 Construction Superintendent Brunel Labrador City
Feb. 8 Software Developer Brunel Calgary
Feb. 8 Business Development Manager Brunel Edmonton
Feb. 8 GIS Data Management TC Energy Calgary
Feb. 5 Senior Fisheries Biologist Vertex Sherwood Park
Feb. 5 Senior Fisheries Biologist Vertex Calgary
Feb. 5 Intermediate Environmental Scientist Vertex Fort St John
Feb. 5 Senior Software QA Brunel Vancouver
Feb. 5 Human Resources Consultant TC Energy Calgary
Feb. 5 Facility Integrity Engineer TC Energy Calgary
Feb. 4 Senior NGL Supply Rep Pembina Calgary
Feb. 4 Senior Cost Specialist Brunel Vancouver
Feb. 4 Facilities Technician TC Energy Fort McMurray
Feb. 4 Regional Controls Specialist TC Energy Airdrie
Feb. 3 COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (GPT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Feb. 3 CEMENT OPERATOR – (GPT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie
Feb. 3 Supervisor, Marketing Accounting ARC Resources Calgary
Feb. 3 Senior Revenue Accountant Pembina Calgary
Feb. 3 Root Cause Specialist TC Energy Calgary
Feb. 3 Treasury Analyst TC Energy Calgary