New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Feb. 9
|Inventory Control Manager
|Brunel
|Calgary
|Feb. 8
|Junior Environmental Scientist
|Vertex
|Grande Prairie
|Feb. 8
|Plant Engineer
|Pembina
|Redwater
|Feb. 8
|Temporary Senior Manager, Internal Audit
|AltaGas
|Calgary
|Feb. 8
|Construction Superintendent
|Brunel
|Labrador City
|Feb. 8
|Software Developer
|Brunel
|Calgary
|Feb. 8
|Business Development Manager
|Brunel
|Edmonton
|Feb. 8
|GIS Data Management
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Feb. 5
|Senior Fisheries Biologist
|Vertex
|Sherwood Park
|Feb. 5
|Senior Fisheries Biologist
|Vertex
|Calgary
|Feb. 5
|Intermediate Environmental Scientist
|Vertex
|Fort St John
|Feb. 5
|Senior Software QA
|Brunel
|Vancouver
|Feb. 5
|Human Resources Consultant
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Feb. 5
|Facility Integrity Engineer
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Feb. 4
|Senior NGL Supply Rep
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Feb. 4
|Senior Cost Specialist
|Brunel
|Vancouver
|Feb. 4
|Facilities Technician
|TC Energy
|Fort McMurray
|Feb. 4
|Regional Controls Specialist
|TC Energy
|Airdrie
|Feb. 3
|COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (GPT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Feb. 3
|CEMENT OPERATOR – (GPT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Feb. 3
|Supervisor, Marketing Accounting
|ARC Resources
|Calgary
|Feb. 3
|Senior Revenue Accountant
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Feb. 3
|Root Cause Specialist
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Feb. 3
|Treasury Analyst
|TC Energy
|Calgary