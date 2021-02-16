Plunger well operator doubles production with this new practice













A major producer in South Texas used ALiEn2 Expert to achieve 16,000% ROI. The producer had been using a simple time-based controller to operate a plunger lift well that was showing the production of 235 Mcf/d, which was lower than expected. The producer installed an ALiEn2 Expert controller in the hopes of stabilizing production by reducing downtime. Not only did production stabilize, but it also increased to 310 Mcf/d. Once the well stabilized, the operator turned on Adaptive Seeking Velocity Optimization™ to allow the controller to automatically optimize the well. Ten days after this was implemented, ALiEn2 Expert increased the well’s production to exceed 540 Mcf/d, more than double its initial production level. This producer has since installed several additional ALiEn2 Expert controllers and has continued to see successful results.

ALiEn2 Expert’s Adaptive Seeking Velocity Optimization™ is a patented algorithm that makes automatic adjustments that are proportional to the current flow or close time based on the arrival speed of the plunger. Each cycle, the ALiEn2 Expert compares the actual plunger arrival time to the target and makes a proportional adjustment to the Afterflow or Close time to affect the next cycle. The ALiEn2 Expert also features novel algorithms such as Casing Pressure Rate Drop Optimization™ and Load Factor to optimize production by measuring the well’s ability to lift fluid.

This same operator was also able to reduce their lease operating expenses (LOE) by connecting the ALiEn2 Expert to their existing SCADA system. This allowed the operators to minimize their trips to the well by remotely managing the system and collecting real-time data. Many other operators that did not have their own SCADA system have achieved these same efficiencies by utilizing one of the many pre-integrated third-party solutions. Even those without a SCADA system are able to reduce operator visits by relying on ALiEn2 Expert’s autonomous operation and reliability.

Operators also reduce their LOE when using the ALiEn2 Expert as its ruggedness and reliability minimize downtime. This built for purpose product is created with a true understanding of the daily struggles encountered in the oil and gas industry. The ALiEn2 Expert addresses common issues such as premature battery failure and operational inefficiencies due to extreme temperature conditions. The ALiEn2 Expert is the lowest power consuming controller on the market, with a standby time of 8+ months across a wide range of temperatures (-40℉ to +160℉). Even the display continues to operate across the same extreme range of temperatures.

In a market where every dollar and hour counts, ETC is a trusted industry leader focused on providing innovative solutions to increase production and decrease LOE while ensuring operator safety. ALiEn2 Expert has proven to be the most reliable and feature-rich plunger lift controller in its class, saving producers thousands of dollars annually. Check it out for yourself and download the free PC based ALiEn2 Expert Plunger Lift Controller Simulator.