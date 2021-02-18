Oil sands procurement from Indigenous suppliers increases to $2.4 billion

CALGARY, AB – A survey by the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) of oil sands producers shows the increasing role of Indigenous suppliers to the industry. In 2019, about $2.4 billion was spent on procurement from Indigenous businesses; 16 per cent higher than in 2018 and 53% higher than in 2017.

The number of Indigenous suppliers has also grown from 263 in 2017 to 275 in 2019, with cumulative procurement spending in the three-year period totalling about $5.9 billion. The oil sands companies that participated in the survey are responsible for more than 95% of Canadian oil sands production.

Indigenous supply chain businesses contribute to oil sands operations in a variety of areas including construction, camps and catering, equipment services, transportation, environmental, drilling, engineering services, and retail among others.

In addition, the survey shows oil sands producers are continuing their commitment and engagement in the communities where they operate, increasing the total amount of money put into community investment, consultation funding and other initiatives in Indigenous communities. The total for these activities reached $64.2 million in 2019, compared to $58 million in 2018, and $41.8 million in 2017.

Community investment can include things such as education initiatives for Indigenous communities, training programs, physical infrastructure and cultural program funding specific to local communities. Consultation funding applies to ongoing operations in an Indigenous community, but also includes project-specific consultation, site visits, technical reviews, and funding for studies and agreement negotiations.

As Indigenous businesses grow their participation in resource development, Indigenous people are a growing proportion of oil and natural gas employment, making up 7.4% of the industry’s workforce in 2019 (up from 4.8% in 2018).

CAPP quotes Tim McMillan, president and CEO:

“The oil and natural gas industry is continuously working to enhance opportunities for reconciliation, including business partnerships that generate sustained economic, social and community benefits for Indigenous communities through resource development.”

“The industry is proud to support education and training initiatives and strives to engage with local communities. Indigenous employment in oil and gas is critical, contributing skills and local knowledge that are essential to project success and continued operations.”

“In 2021, CAPP is forecasting a 14 per cent increase in upstream oil and natural gas investment. We look forward to the benefits a strong energy sector can generate not only for Indigenous communities and partners, but for Canada’s economic recovery. “

Supporting information:

Indigenous supply chain spending totalled $2.36 billion in 2019, up from $2.02 billion in 2018, and $1.54 billion in 2017.

in 2019, up from in 2018, and in 2017. In 2019, oil sands producers spent $28 million on consultation funding, $32 million on community investment, and $4 million on other initiatives in Indigenous communities.

on consultation funding, on community investment, and on other initiatives in Indigenous communities. Indigenous people make up 3.3% of total Canadian employment. In the oil and natural gas sector, that number is much higher with Indigenous people making up 7.4% of the workforce, more than twice the national average. Of that workforce, Indigenous people make up about 8.1% of pipeline workers and 8.2% of oil and gas service workers. Indigenous workers account for about 6.5% of employees in exploration and production.

Capital spending in the upstream sector is expected to be around $3.36 billion higher this year, reaching $27.3 billion , compared to an estimated total investment of $24 billion in 2020. Conventional oil and natural gas capital investment for 2021 is forecast at $20 billion , up from an estimated $17.2 billion last year. Capital investment in the oil sands is forecast at $7.3 billion in 2021, up from an estimated $6.7 billion total in 2020.

higher this year, reaching , compared to an estimated total investment of in 2020. The IEA projects heavy oil and bitumen demand will grow 23% by 2040, reaching 4.42 million barrels per day. Canada is expected to supply approximately 79% of that total. The IEA’s World Energy Outlook 2020 , recognizes Canada as a leader in climate action.



The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) represents companies, large and small, that explore for, develop and produce natural gas and oil throughout Canada. CAPP’s member companies produce about 80 per cent of Canada’s natural gas and oil. CAPP’s associate members provide a wide range of services that support the upstream oil and natural gas industry. Together CAPP’s members and associate members are an important part of a national industry with revenues from oil and natural gas production of about $116 billion a year. CAPP’s mission, on behalf of the Canadian upstream oil and natural gas industry, is to advocate for and enable economic competitiveness and safe, environmentally and socially responsible performance. 29dk2902l