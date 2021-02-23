BOE Report

New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Feb. 22 Completions Engineer PetroChina Canada Calgary
Feb. 22 Senior Specialist, Communications – Internal Communications AltaGas Calgary
Feb. 22 Junior Environmental Technician Vertex Burnaby
Feb. 22 Jet Boat Operator Vertex Burnaby
Feb. 22 Applications Developer TC Energy Calgary
Feb. 19 Field Operator Roska DBO Fox Creek
Feb. 19 Electrician Apprentice Strike Group Calgary
Feb. 19 Operations Geologist Rolling Hills Energy Ltd. Calgary
Feb. 19 TECHNICAL SPECIALIST I Trican Well Service Ltd. Calgary
Feb. 19 Project Controls Lead Pembina Calgary
Feb. 19 Gas Plant Operator Pembina Fox Creek
Feb. 19 Senior Financial Analyst, Corporate Evaluations TC Energy Calgary
Feb. 18 Electrician – Journeyman Strike Group Fort Saskatchewan
Feb. 18 Electrician – Apprentice Strike Group Fort Saskatchewan
Feb. 18 Project Administrator Strike Group Fort Saskatchewan
Feb. 18 Analyst, Market Risk AltaGas Calgary
Feb. 18 Legal Counsel Pembina Calgary
Feb. 18 Senior Financial Analyst TC Energy Calgary
Feb. 18 SAP Systems Specialist TC Energy Calgary
Feb. 17 Temporary Field Operator Roska DBO Fort St. John