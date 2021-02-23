New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Feb. 22
|Completions Engineer
|PetroChina Canada
|Calgary
|Feb. 22
|Senior Specialist, Communications – Internal Communications
|AltaGas
|Calgary
|Feb. 22
|Junior Environmental Technician
|Vertex
|Burnaby
|Feb. 22
|Jet Boat Operator
|Vertex
|Burnaby
|Feb. 22
|Applications Developer
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Feb. 19
|Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Fox Creek
|Feb. 19
|Electrician Apprentice
|Strike Group
|Calgary
|Feb. 19
|Operations Geologist
|Rolling Hills Energy Ltd.
|Calgary
|Feb. 19
|TECHNICAL SPECIALIST I
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Calgary
|Feb. 19
|Project Controls Lead
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Feb. 19
|Gas Plant Operator
|Pembina
|Fox Creek
|Feb. 19
|Senior Financial Analyst, Corporate Evaluations
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Feb. 18
|Electrician – Journeyman
|Strike Group
|Fort Saskatchewan
|Feb. 18
|Electrician – Apprentice
|Strike Group
|Fort Saskatchewan
|Feb. 18
|Project Administrator
|Strike Group
|Fort Saskatchewan
|Feb. 18
|Analyst, Market Risk
|AltaGas
|Calgary
|Feb. 18
|Legal Counsel
|Pembina
|Calgary
|Feb. 18
|Senior Financial Analyst
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Feb. 18
|SAP Systems Specialist
|TC Energy
|Calgary
|Feb. 17
|Temporary Field Operator
|Roska DBO
|Fort St. John