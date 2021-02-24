Baytex announces fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial and operating results and year end 2020 reserves

Advisory Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

In the interest of providing Baytex’s shareholders and potential investors with information regarding Baytex, including management’s assessment of Baytex’s future plans and operations, certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “believe”, “continue”, “”estimate”, “expect”, “forecast”, “intend”, “may”, “objective”, “ongoing”, “outlook”, “potential”, “project”, “plan”, “should”, “target”, “would”, “will” or similar words suggesting future outcomes, events or performance. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date thereof and are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Specifically, this press release contains forward-looking statements relating to but not limited to: our business strategies, plans and objectives; that we are on track to deliver $250 million ($0.45 per basic share) of free cash flow in 2021, are building operational momentum and executing our plan to maximize free cash flow and accelerate our debt reduction strategy; in 2021 that: we will benefit from a disciplined approach to capital allocation and a continued drive to improve our cost structure and capital efficiencies, our high graded capital program is focused on high netback light oil assets in the Viking and Eagle Ford and that, at current commodity prices, we intend to implement a heavy oil program in the second half of the year; our guidance for 2021 exploration and development expenditures, production, royalty rate, operating, transportation, general and administration and interest expense and leasing expenditures and asset retirement obligations; that 48% of our net crude oil exposure for 2021 is hedged; In 2021, we expect to benefit from our diversified oil weighted portfolio and our commitment to allocate capital effectively and that our priority is to generate stable production, maximize free cash flow and further strengthen our balance sheet; for 2021 in the Eagle Ford: we expect to bring wells drilled in Q4/2020 on stream in Q1/2021 and bring 18 net wells on production; in the Viking: that we expect to bring 43 net wells on stream in Q1/2020 and 120 net wells on stream in 2021; we have minimal heavy oil development scheduled in H1/2021 and, at current commodity prices, we intend to implement a drilling program in H2/2021 with upwards of 30 net wells drilled at Lloydminster and 6 net wells drilled at Peace River; in Pembina Duvernay we have flexibility to drill up to 4 net wells in H2/2021; based on the forward strip, we expect to increase our financial liquidity to approximately $500 million in 2021; that we use financial derivative contracts and crude-by-rail to reduce adjusted funds flow volatility and the percentage of our expected production in 2021 of Canadian light oil and heavy oil for which we have hedged the differential to WTI; our 2025 GHG emissions intensity reduction target and our strategy to reach the target; that we plan to publish our fifth corporate sustainability report this year; future development costs, F&D and FD&A; our reserves life index; forecast prices for oil and natural gas; forecast inflation and exchange rates; the net present value before income taxes of the future net revenue attributable to our reserves; the value of our undeveloped land holdings and our estimated net asset value. In addition, information and statements relating to reserves are deemed to be forward-looking statements, as they involve implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the reserves described exist in quantities predicted or estimated, and that they can be profitably produced in the future.

These forward-looking statements are based on certain key assumptions regarding, among other things: petroleum and natural gas prices and differentials between light, medium and heavy oil prices; well production rates and reserve volumes; our ability to add production and reserves through our exploration and development activities; capital expenditure levels; our ability to borrow under our credit agreements; the receipt, in a timely manner, of regulatory and other required approvals for our operating activities; the availability and cost of labour and other industry services; interest and foreign exchange rates; the continuance of existing and, in certain circumstances, proposed tax and royalty regimes; our ability to develop our crude oil and natural gas properties in the manner currently contemplated; and current industry conditions, laws and regulations continuing in effect (or, where changes are proposed, such changes being adopted as anticipated). Readers are cautioned that such assumptions, although considered reasonable by Baytex at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect.

Actual results achieved will vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the volatility of oil and natural gas prices and price differentials (including the impacts of Covid-19); the availability and cost of capital or borrowing; risks associated with our ability to exploit our properties and add reserves; availability and cost of gathering, processing and pipeline systems; that our credit facilities may not provide sufficient liquidity or may not be renewed; failure to comply with the covenants in our debt agreements; risks associated with a third-party operating our Eagle Ford properties; public perception and its influence on the regulatory regime; restrictions or costs imposed by climate change initiatives and the physical risks of climate change; new regulations on hydraulic fracturing; restrictions on or access to water or other fluids; changes in government regulations that affect the oil and gas industry; regulations regarding the disposal of fluids; changes in environmental, health and safety regulations; costs to develop and operate our properties; variations in interest rates and foreign exchange rates; risks associated with our hedging activities; retaining or replacing our leadership and key personnel; changes in income tax or other laws or government incentive programs; uncertainties associated with estimating oil and natural gas reserves; our inability to fully insure against all risks; risks of counterparty default; risks related to our thermal heavy oil projects; alternatives to and changing demand for petroleum products; risks associated with our use of information technology systems; results of litigation; risks associated with large projects; risks associated with the ownership of our securities, including changes in market-based factors; risks for United States and other non-resident shareholders, including the ability to enforce civil remedies, differing practices for reporting reserves and production, additional taxation applicable to non-residents and foreign exchange risk; and other factors, many of which are beyond our control.

These and additional risk factors are discussed in our Annual Information Form, Annual Report on Form 40-F and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020, to be filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission not later than March 31, 2021 and in our other public filings

The above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking statements has been provided in order to provide shareholders and potential investors with a more complete perspective on Baytex’s current and future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

There is no representation by Baytex that actual results achieved will be the same in whole or in part as those referenced in the forward-looking statements and Baytex does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities law.

All amounts in this press release are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.

Non-GAAP Financial and Capital Management Measures

In this press release, we refer to certain financial measures (such as adjusted funds flow, exploration and development expenditures, free cash flow, net debt and operating netback) which do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by Canadian GAAP (“non-GAAP measures”) and are considered non-GAAP measures. While adjusted funds flow, exploration and development expenditures, free cash flow, net debt and operating netback are commonly used in the oil and gas industry, our determination of these measures may not be comparable with calculations of similar measures for other issuers.

Adjusted funds flow is not a measurement based on generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) in Canada, but is a financial term commonly used in the oil and gas industry. We define adjusted funds flow as cash flow from operating activities adjusted for changes in non-cash operating working capital and asset retirement obligations settled. Our determination of adjusted funds flow may not be comparable to other issuers. We consider adjusted funds flow a key measure that provides a more complete understanding of operating performance and our ability to generate funds for exploration and development expenditures, debt repayment, settlement of our abandonment obligations and potential future dividends.

In addition, we use a ratio of net debt to adjusted funds flow to manage our capital structure. We eliminate settlements of abandonment obligations from cash flow from operations as the amounts can be discretionary and may vary from period to period depending on our capital programs and the maturity of our operating areas. The settlement of abandonment obligations are managed with our capital budgeting process which considers available adjusted funds flow. Changes in non-cash working capital are eliminated in the determination of adjusted funds flow as the timing of collection, payment and incurrence is variable and by excluding them from the calculation we are able to provide a more meaningful measure of our cash flow on a continuing basis. For a reconciliation of adjusted funds flow to cash flow from operating activities, see Management’s Discussion and Analysis of the operating and financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Exploration and development expenditures is not a measurement based on GAAP in Canada. We define exploration and development expenditures as additions to exploration and evaluation assets combined with additions to oil and gas properties. Our definition of exploration and development expenditures may not be comparable to other issuers. We use exploration and development expenditures to measure and evaluate the performance of our capital programs. The total amount of exploration and development expenditures is managed as part of our budgeting process and can vary from period to period depending on the availability of adjusted funds flow and other sources of liquidity.

Free cash flow is not a measurement based on GAAP in Canada. We define free cash flow as adjusted funds flow less exploration and development expenditures (both non-GAAP measures discussed above), payments on lease obligations, and asset retirement obligations settled. Our determination of free cash flow may not be comparable to other issuers. We use free cash flow to evaluate funds available for debt repayment, common share repurchases, potential future dividends and acquisition and disposition opportunities.

Net debt is not a measurement based on GAAP in Canada. We define net debt to be the sum of cash, trade and other accounts receivable, trade and other accounts payable, and the principal amount of both the long-term notes and the credit facilities. Our definition of net debt may not be comparable to other issuers. We believe that this measure assists in providing a more complete understanding of our cash liabilities and provides a key measure to assess our liquidity. We use the principal amounts of the credit facilities and long-term notes outstanding in the calculation of net debt as these amounts represent our ultimate repayment obligation at maturity. The carrying amount of debt issue costs associated with the credit facilities and long-term notes is excluded on the basis that these amounts have already been paid by Baytex at inception of the contract and do not represent an additional source of capital or repayment obligation.

Operating netback is not a measurement based on GAAP in Canada, but is a financial term commonly used in the oil and gas industry. Operating netback is equal to petroleum and natural gas sales less blending expense, royalties, production and operating expense and transportation expense divided by barrels of oil equivalent sales volume for the applicable period. Our determination of operating netback may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures for other entities. We believe that this measure assists in characterizing our ability to generate cash margin on a unit of production basis and is a key measure used to evaluate our operating performance.

Advisory Regarding Oil and Gas Information

The reserves information contained in this press release has been prepared in accordance with NI 51-101. Complete NI 51-101 reserves disclosure will be included in our Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020, which will be filed on or before March 31, 2021. Listed below are cautionary statements that are specifically required by NI 51-101:

The term barrels of oil equivalent (“boe”) may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one boe (6 mcf/bbl) is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6:1, utilizing a conversion on a 6:1 basis may be misleading as an indication of value.

With respect to finding and development costs, the aggregate of the exploration and development costs incurred in the most recent financial year and the change during that year in estimated future development costs generally will not reflect total finding and development costs related to reserves additions for that year.

This press release contains estimates of the net present value of our future net revenue from our reserves. Such amounts do not represent the fair market value of our reserves.

Throughout this press release, “oil and NGL” refers to heavy oil, bitumen, light and medium oil, tight oil, condensate and natural gas liquids (“NGL”) product types as defined by NI 51-101. The following table shows Baytex’s disaggregated production volumes for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020. The NI 51-101 product types are included as follows: “Heavy Oil” – heavy oil and bitumen, “Light and Medium Oil” – light and medium oil, tight oil and condensate, “NGL” – natural gas liquids and “Natural Gas” – shale gas and conventional natural gas.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 Heavy Oil (bbl/d) Light and

Medium Oil (bbl/d) NGL (bbl/d) Natural Gas (Mcf/d) Oil

Equivalent (boe/d) Heavy Oil (bbl/d) Light and

Medium Oil (bbl/d) NGL (bbl/d) Natural Gas (Mcf/d) Oil

Equivalent (boe/d) Canada – Heavy Peace River 10,918 9 14 13,295 13,157 9,853 7 12 11,630 11,810 Lloydminster 10,807 8 — 1,541 11,072 11,289 12 — 1,346 11,525 Canada – Light Viking — 13,524 127 10,044 15,326 — 17,658 113 11,058 19,614 Duvernay — 1,138 572 1,929 2,031 — 803 432 1,634 1,507 Remaining Properties — 533 651 15,309 3,736 — 623 668 17,131 4,147 United States Eagle Ford — 14,356 5,131 33,999 25,154 — 17,953 6,116 42,665 31,179 Total 21,725 29,568 6,495 76,116 70,475 21,142 37,056 7,340 85,463 79,781

This press release discloses per boe 30-day initial production volumes for two wells drilled in the Pembina Duvernay. The disaggregated 30-day initial production volumes for the 10-16 well were 885 bbl/d Light and Medium Oil, 279 bbl/d NGL and 750 Mcf/d Natural Gas and for the 11-16 well were 601 bbl/d Light and Medium Oil, 195 bbl/d NGL and 522 Mcf/d Natural Gas.

This press release contains metrics commonly used in the oil and natural gas industry, such as “finding and development costs”, “finding, development and acquisition costs”, “net asset value”, and “reserves life index.” These terms do not have a standardized meaning and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies, and therefore should not be used to make such comparisons. Such metrics have been included in this press release to provide readers with additional measures to evaluate Baytex’s performance, however, such measures are not reliable indicators of Baytex’s future performance and future performance may not compare to Baytex’s performance in previous periods and therefore such metrics should not be unduly relied upon.

Finding and development costs are calculated on a per boe basis by dividing the aggregate of the change in future development costs from the prior year for the particular reserve category and the costs incurred on exploration and development activities in the year by the change in reserves from the prior year for the reserve category.

Finding, development and acquisition costs are calculated on a per boe basis by dividing the aggregate of the change in future development costs from the prior year for the particular reserve category and the costs incurred on development and exploration activities and property acquisitions (net of dispositions) in the year by the change in reserves from the year for the reserve category

Net asset value has been calculated based on the estimated net present value of all future net revenue from our reserves, before income taxes, as estimated by McDaniel effective December 31, 2020, plus the estimated value of our undeveloped land holdings, less net debt.

Reserve life index means the reserves for the particular reserve category divided by annualized 2020 fourth quarter production.

Notice to United States Readers

The petroleum and natural gas reserves contained in this press release have generally been prepared in accordance with Canadian disclosure standards, which are not comparable in all respects to United States or other foreign disclosure standards. For example, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) requires oil and gas issuers, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose only “proved reserves”, but permits the optional disclosure of “probable reserves” (each as defined in SEC rules). Canadian securities laws require oil and gas issuers disclose their reserves in accordance with NI 51-101, which requires disclosure of not only “proved reserves” but also “probable reserves”. Additionally, NI 51-101 defines “proved reserves” and “probable reserves” differently from the SEC rules. Accordingly, proved and probable reserves disclosed in this press release may not be comparable to United States standards. Probable reserves are higher risk and are generally believed to be less likely to be accurately estimated or recovered than proved reserves.

In addition, under Canadian disclosure requirements and industry practice, reserves and production are reported using gross volumes, which are volumes prior to deduction of royalty and similar payments. The SEC rules require reserves and production to be presented using net volumes, after deduction of applicable royalties and similar payments.

Moreover, Baytex has determined and disclosed estimated future net revenue from its reserves using forecast prices and costs, whereas the SEC rules require that reserves be estimated using a 12-month average price, calculated as the arithmetic average of the first-day-of-the-month price for each month within the 12-month period prior to the end of the reporting period. As a consequence of the foregoing, Baytex’s reserve estimates and production volumes in this press release may not be comparable to those made by companies utilizing United States reporting and disclosure standards.

Baytex Energy Corp.

Baytex Energy Corp. is an oil and gas corporation based in Calgary, Alberta. The company is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. Approximately 81% of Baytex’s production is weighted toward crude oil and natural gas liquids. Baytex’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol BTE.

