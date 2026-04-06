(Reporting by Menna Alaa El Din; Editing by Toby Chopra)
Iran rejects ceasefire in response to proposals and emphasises need for permanent end to war, IRNA says
Iran has conveyed its response to the U.S. proposal for ending the war to Pakistan, rejecting a ceasefire and emphasizing the necessity of a permanent end to the war, the official IRNA news agency said on Monday. Iran’s response consists of ten clauses, including an end to conflicts in the region, a protocol for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, lifting of sanctions, and reconstruction, the agency added.