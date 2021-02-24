Crescent Point announces 2020 results and reserves

The oil and natural gas reserves contained in this press release have generally been prepared in accordance with Canadian disclosure standards, which are not comparable in all respects of United States or other foreign disclosure standards. For example, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) generally permits oil and gas issuers, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose only proved reserves (as defined in SEC rules), but permits the optional disclosure of “probable reserves” and “possible reserves” (each as defined in SEC rules). Canadian securities laws require oil and gas issuers, in their filings with Canadian securities regulators, to disclose not only proved reserves (which are defined differently from the SEC rules) but also probable reserves and permits optional disclosure of “possible reserves”, each as defined in NI 51-101. Accordingly, “proved reserves”, “probable reserves” and “possible reserves” disclosed in this news release may not be comparable to US standards, and in this news release, Crescent Point has disclosed reserves designated as “proved plus probable reserves”. Probable reserves are higher-risk and are generally believed to be less likely to be accurately estimated or recovered than proved reserves. “Possible reserves” are higher risk than “probable reserves” and are generally believed to be less likely to be accurately estimated or recovered than “probable reserves”. In addition, under Canadian disclosure requirements and industry practice, reserves and production are reported using gross volumes, which are volumes prior to deduction of royalties and similar payments. The SEC rules require reserves and production to be presented using net volumes, after deduction of applicable royalties and similar payments. Moreover, Crescent Point has determined and disclosed estimated future net revenue from its reserves using forecast prices and costs, whereas the SEC rules require that reserves be estimated using a 12-month average price, calculated as the arithmetic average of the first-day-of-the-month price for each month within the 12-month period prior to the end of the reporting period. Consequently, Crescent Point’s reserve estimates and production volumes in this news release may not be comparable to those made by companies using United States reporting and disclosure standards. Further, the SEC rules are based on unescalated costs and forecasts.

All amounts in the news release are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any “financial outlook” or “future oriented financial information” in this press release, as defined by applicable securities legislation has been approved by management of Crescent Point. Such financial outlook or future oriented financial information is provided for the purpose of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and “forward-looking information” for the purposes of Canadian securities regulation (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). The Company has tried to identify such forward-looking statements by use of such words as “could”, “should”, “can”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “may”, “intend”, “projected”, “sustain”, “continues”, “strategy”, “potential”, “projects”, “grow”, “take advantage”, “estimate”, “well-positioned” and other similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements pertaining, among other things, to the following: the expected closing of the Kaybob Duvernay acquisition; the expectation that the Kaybob Duvernay assets have minimal ARO and a low emissions intensity; the Company’s emissions intensity reduction target of 30 percent by 2025, including a 50 reduction in methane emissions by 2025; $375 to $600 million of excess cash flow generated in 2021 at $US50/bbl to $US60/bbl WTI; preservation of the long-term value of our assets; Crescent Point’s positioning as market conditions continue to improve; hedging program plans, extent and expectations; the Company’s positioning to continue enhancing value for stakeholders; expectations of the acquisition of the Kaybob Duvernay, including: strengthened free cash flow generation, leverage ratios and depth of high-quality inventory, a transaction that is highly accretive on all financial metrics, and an enhanced Company ESG profile following the acquisition; dividend payment values and dates; expectations of generating significant excess cash flow in a rising price environment and the evaluation of the return of additional capital to shareholders; plans to continue the rollout of OT platform 2021; waterflood conversion plans for 2021; further planned waterflood conversions; decline rates; expected unutilized credit capacity; plans to pilot enhanced oil recovery techniques, and benefits thereof; additional environmental targets set in 2021; excepted 2021 standing well count reduction; Kaybob Duvernay reserves additions; 2P NAV at year-end 2020, based on independent engineering pricing, excluding land and seismic, and an average WTI price of approximately $51/bbl in the first five years; potential for further cost efficiencies in the Kaybob Duvernay assets; NPV values before tax; 2P RLI; 2P FDC; expectations of further enhancing the business throughout 2021, and the components thereof; opportunities to enhance returns through potential cost efficiencies in the Kaybob Duvernay assets; that management will remain disciplined in the allocation of excess cash flow and the directions thereof; the evaluation of return of additional capital shareholders; 2021 guidance including total annual average production, capital expenditures (and proportion allocated to drilling and development and facilities and seismic), capitalized G&A, reclamation activities, capital lease payment, annual operating expenses, annual average transportation costs, and royalties.

Statements relating to “reserves” are also deemed to be forward-looking statements, as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the reserves described exist in the quantities predicted or estimated and that the reserves can be profitably produced in the future. Actual reserve values may be greater than or less than the estimates provided herein.

Unless otherwise noted, reserves referenced herein are given as at December 31, 2020. Also, estimates of reserves and future net revenue for individual properties may not reflect the same confidence level as estimates and future net revenue for all properties due to the effect of aggregation. All required reserve information for the Company is contained in its Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020, which is accessible at www.sedar.com .

With respect to disclosure contained herein regarding resources other than reserves, there is uncertainty that it will be commercially viable to produce any portion of the resources and there is significant uncertainty regarding the ultimate recoverability of such resources.

All forward-looking statements are based on Crescent Point's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the assumption was made. By their nature, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which could cause actual results or other expectations to differ materially from those anticipated.

Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Crescent Point’s operations or financial results are included in Crescent Point’s reports on file with Canadian and U.S. securities regulatory authorities. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date it is expressed herein. Crescent Point undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required to do so pursuant to applicable law. All subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, attributable to Crescent Point or persons acting on the Company’s behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

Product Type Production Information

The Company’s annual aggregate production for 2020 and 2019, the aggregate average production for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 2019, and the references to “natural gas” and “crude oil”, reported in this Press Release consist of the following product types, as defined in NI 51-101 and using a conversion ratio of 6 Mcf : 1 Bbl where applicable:

Three months ended December 31 Year ended December 31 2020 2019 2020 2019 Light & Medium Crude Oil (bbl/d) 21,025 25,366 20,842 30,094 Heavy Crude Oil (bbl/d) 4,276 4,819 4,380 4,749 Tight Oil (bbl/d) 62,211 81,209 70,637 91,376 Total Crude Oil (bbl/d) 87,512 111,394 95,859 126,219 NGLs (bbl/d) 13,033 21,406 14,542 20,746 Shale Gas (Mcf/d) 52,370 56,446 53,666 71,749 Conventional Natural Gas (Mcf/d) 11,663 17,901 13,781 19,843 Total Natural Gas (Mcf/d) 64,033 74,347 67,447 91,592 Total (boe/d) 111,217 145,191 121,642 162,230

DEFINITIONS

Decline rate is the reduction in the rate of production from one period to the next. This rate is usually expressed on an annual basis.

Finding and development (F&D) costs are calculated by dividing the identified capital expenditures by the applicable reserves additions. F&D costs can include or exclude changes to future development capital costs.

Future development capital (FDC) reflects the independent evaluator’s best estimate of the cost required to bring undeveloped proved and probable reserves on production. Changes in FDC can result from acquisition and disposition activities, development plans or changes in capital efficiencies due to inflation or reductions in service costs and/or improvements to drilling and completion methods.

Net asset value (NAV) or 2P NAV is a snapshot in time as at year-end, and is based on the Company’s reserves evaluated using the independent evaluators forecast for future prices, costs and foreign exchange rates. The Company’s NAV is calculated on a before tax basis and is the sum of the present value of proved and probable reserves based on Sproule’s December 31, 2020 escalated price forecast, the fair value for the Company’s oil and gas hedges based on Sproule’s December 31, 2020 escalated price forecast, less outstanding net debt. The NAV per share is calculated on a fully diluted basis.

N1 51-101 means “National Instrument 51-101 – Standards for Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities“.

Recycle Ratio is calculated as operating netback divided by F&D. Based on a 2020 netback (before hedging), of $18.24 per boe, a 2019 netback (before hedging) of $33.81 per boe and a three-year weighted average netback (before hedging) of $30.36 per boe.

Reserves are estimated remaining quantities of oil and natural gas and related substances anticipated to be recoverable from known accumulations, as of a given date, based on the analysis of drilling, geological, geophysical and engineering data; the use of established technology; and specified economic conditions, which are generally accepted as being reasonable. Proved reserves are reserves estimated to have a high degree of certainty of recoverability. Probable reserves are less certain to be recoverable than proved reserves and possible reserves are less certain than probable reserves.

Reserves Life Index is calculated as proved plus probable reserves divided by production.

Reserves and Drilling Data

The reserves information contained in this press release has been prepared in accordance with NI 51-101.

Where applicable, a barrels of oil equivalent (“boe”) conversion rate of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil equivalent (6Mcf:1bbl) has been used based on an energy equivalent conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip. Given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different than the energy equivalency of the 6:1 conversion ratio, utilizing the 6:1 conversion ratio may be misleading as an indication of value.

This press release contains metrics commonly used in the oil and natural gas industry, including “netbacks”, “F&D costs”, “FDC”, “NAV”, “recycle ratio”, “reserve life index”, and “decline rate”. These terms do not have a standardized meaning and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies and, therefore, should not be used to make such comparisons. Readers are cautioned as to the reliability of oil and gas metrics used in this press release.

F&D costs, including changes in FDC have been presented in this news release because they provide a useful measure of capital efficiency. F&D costs, including land, facility and seismic expenditures and excluding changes in FDC have also been presented in this news release because they provide a useful measure of capital efficiency.

Management uses recycle ratio for its own performance measurements and to provide shareholders with measures to compare the Company’s performance over time.

Netback is calculated on a per boe basis as oil and gas sales, less royalties, operating and transportation expenses and realized derivative gains and losses. Netback is used by management to measure operating results on a per boe basis to better analyze performance against prior periods on a comparable basis.

The Company retained McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. (“McDaniel”) to evaluate the reserves associated with Kaybob Duvernay assets and prepare the related independent evaluators report (the “McDaniel Report”). The statement of reserves data and other oil and gas information, associated with the Kaybob Duvernay assets, set forth in this press release is dated February 11, 2021. The effective date of the reserves information provided for the Kaybob Duvernay assets herein is December 31, 2020, unless otherwise indicated, and the preparation date is February 11, 2021. McDaniel prepared the McDaniel Report in accordance with the standards contained in NI 51-101 and the COGE Handbook that were in effect at the relevant time. This press release discloses 36 booked drilling locations, which are proved plus probable of approximately 200 potential net drilling locations. Proved plus probable locations consist of proposed drilling locations identified in the McDaniel Report that have proved and/or probable reserves, as applicable, attributed to them. The Company’s ability to drill and develop these locations and the drilling locations on which the Company actually drills wells depends on a number of uncertainties and factors, including, but not limited to, the availability of capital, equipment and personnel, oil and natural gas prices, costs, inclement weather, seasonal restrictions, drilling results, additional geological, geophysical and reservoir information that is obtained, production rate recovery, gathering system and transportation constraints, the net price received for commodities produced, regulatory approvals and regulatory changes. As a result of these uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the potential future drilling locations that the Company has identified will ever be drilled and, if drilled, that such locations will result in additional crude oil, natural gas or NGLs produced. As such, the Company’s actual drilling activities may differ materially from those presently identified, which could adversely affect the Company’s business. There are numerous uncertainties inherent in estimating quantities of crude oil, natural gas and NGL reserves and the future cash flows attributed to such reserves. The reserve and associated cash flow information set forth above are estimates only. In general, estimates of economically recoverable crude oil, natural gas and NGL reserves and the future net cash flows therefrom are based upon a number of variable factors and assumptions, such as historical production from the properties, production rates, ultimate reserve recovery, timing and amount of capital expenditures, marketability of oil and natural gas, royalty rates, the assumed effects of regulation by governmental agencies and future operating costs, all of which may vary materially. For these reasons, estimates of the economically recoverable crude oil, NGL and natural gas reserves attributable to any particular group of properties, classification of such reserves based on risk of recovery and estimates of future net revenues associated with reserves prepared by different engineers, or by the same engineers at different times, may vary. The Company’s actual production, revenues, taxes and development and operating expenditures with respect to its reserves will vary from estimates thereof and such variations could be material.

Individual properties may not reflect the same confidence level as estimates of reserves for all properties due to the effects of aggregation. This press release contains estimates of the net present value of the Company’s future net revenue from our reserves. Such amounts do not represent the fair market value of our reserves. The recovery and reserve estimates of the Company’s reserves provided herein are estimates only and there is no guarantee that the estimated reserves will be recovered.

The reserve data provided in this news release presents only a portion of the disclosure required under National Instrument 51-101. All of the required information will be contained in the Company’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020, which will be filed on SEDAR (accessible at www.sedar.com ) and EDGAR (accessible at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml ) on or before February 24, 2021 and further supplemented by Material Change Reports as applicable.

