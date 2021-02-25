Pembina Pipeline Corporation announces share repurchase program

CALGARY, AB – Pembina Pipeline Corporation (“Pembina” or the “Company”) (TSX: PPL) (NYSE: PBA) announced today the acceptance by the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) of Pembina’s notice to commence a normal course issuer bid (the “NCIB”) to purchase up to five percent of its outstanding common shares.

Under the NCIB, purchases of common shares may be made through the facilities of the TSX, the New York Stock Exchange and/or alternative Canadian trading systems, commencing on March 2, 2021 and expiring on the earlier of March 1, 2022 and the date on which Pembina has acquired the maximum number of common shares allowable under the NCIB or the date on which Pembina otherwise decides not to make any further repurchases under the NCIB. As of February 16, 2021, Pembina had 549,949,384 common shares outstanding and is, therefore, permitted to repurchase up to 27,497,469 common shares, being five percent of its outstanding common shares, pursuant to the NCIB. Common shares purchased under the NCIB will be cancelled.

Pembina believes that, from time to time, the market price of its common shares trade at prices that may not adequately reflect their underlying value. The actual number of common shares that may be purchased, if any, and the timing of any such purchases, will be determined by Pembina based on a number of factors, including Pembina’s financial performance and flexibility in the context of its financial guardrails, the availability of discretionary cash flow in excess of dividend and capital funding requirements, and the risk-adjusted returns of repurchasing common shares compared to other uses of cash including accretive capital investment opportunities and debt reduction.

The NCIB will be effected in accordance with the TSX’s normal course issuer bid rules and/or Rule 10b-18 under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which contain restrictions on the number of common shares that may be purchased on a single day, subject to certain exceptions for block purchases, based on the average daily trading volumes of Pembina’s common shares on the applicable exchange. Subject to exceptions for block purchases, Pembina will limit daily purchases of common shares on the TSX in connection with the NCIB to no more than 25 percent (551,928 common shares) of the average daily trading volume of the common shares on the TSX (2,207,713 common shares) during any trading day.

Purchases under the NCIB will be made through open market purchases at market price, as well as by other means as may be permitted under applicable securities laws, including private agreements. Any purchases made by private agreement under an issuer bid exemption order issued by a securities regulatory authority will be at a discount to the prevailing market price as provided in any such exemption order.

Pembina has entered into an automatic purchase plan with a broker which will enable Pembina to provide standard instructions and purchase common shares on the open market during self-imposed blackout periods. Outside of these blackout periods, common shares may be purchased in accordance with management’s discretion.

About Pembina

Pembina is a leading transportation and midstream service provider that has been serving North America’s energy industry for more than 65 years. Pembina owns an integrated system of pipelines that transport various hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas products produced primarily in western Canada. The Company also owns gas gathering and processing facilities; an oil and natural gas liquids infrastructure and logistics business; and is growing an export terminals business. Pembina’s integrated assets and commercial operations along the majority of the hydrocarbon value chain allow it to offer a full spectrum of midstream and marketing services to the energy sector. Pembina is committed to identifying additional opportunities to connect hydrocarbon production to new demand locations through the development of infrastructure that would extend Pembina’s service offering even further along the hydrocarbon value chain. These new developments will contribute to ensuring that hydrocarbons produced in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the other basins where Pembina operates can reach the highest value markets throughout the world.

Purpose of Pembina:

To be the leader in delivering integrated infrastructure solutions connecting global markets:

Customers choose us first for reliable and value-added services;

choose us first for reliable and value-added services; Investors receive sustainable industry-leading total returns;

receive sustainable industry-leading total returns; Employees say we are the ’employer of choice’ and value our safe, respectful, collaborative and fair work culture; and

say we are the ’employer of choice’ and value our safe, respectful, collaborative and fair work culture; and Communities welcome us and recognize the net positive impact of our social and environmental commitment.

Pembina is structured into three Divisions: Pipelines Division, Facilities Division and Marketing & New Ventures Division.

Pembina’s common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under PPL and PBA, respectively. For more information, visit www.pembina.com.