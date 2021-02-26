TC Energy and TC PipeLines, LP announce unitholder approval and effective date of merger













CALGARY, Alberta – News Release – TC Energy Corporation (TSX, NYSE: TRP) (TC Energy) and TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) (TCP) announced that at the special meeting of TCP common unitholders held earlier today, TCP unitholders voted to approve the previously announced merger of TCP and a wholly owned subsidiary of TC Energy pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger dated December 14, 2020 (the “Merger Agreement”) between TCP, TC Energy and certain other related parties thereto.

Approximately 70% of the TCP common units represented by proxy or present at the special meeting voted in favor of the approval of the Merger Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereby, including the merger, which represented approximately 54.5% of TCP’s total outstanding common units as of January 15, 2021, the record date for the special meeting.

Pursuant to the Merger Agreement, a wholly owned subsidiary of TC Energy will acquire all of TCP’s outstanding common units not already owned by TC Energy and its affiliates. TCP unitholders are entitled to receive 0.70 common shares of TC Energy for each issued and outstanding publicly-held TCP common unit.

TC Energy and TCP also announced today that all conditions required to complete the merger under the terms of the Merger Agreement have been satisfied, and all necessary filings have been made for the transaction to take effect on March 3, 2021. TCP common units will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) until the close of trading on March 2, 2021 and will be suspended from trading on the NYSE effective as of the opening of trading on March 3, 2021.

