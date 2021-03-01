Perpetual Energy Inc. announces extension of credit facility redetermination

Calgary, AB – (TSX:PMT) – Perpetual Energy Inc. (“Perpetual” or the “Company”) announced today that the maturity date applicable to the Company’s credit facility has been extended to April 30, 2021 and the $20 million borrowing limit maintained. The borrowing limit is scheduled to be redetermined and the revolving credit period extended on or before April 30, 2021. The extension of the revolving credit period provides additional time to finalize negotiations with its lenders and for the Company to explore opportunities to enhance its liquidity and is contingent upon a satisfactory extension of the Company’s March 14, 2021 second lien Term Loan maturity prior to March 10, 2021. If the March 14, 2021 Term Loan maturity is not satisfactorily extended by March 10, 2021, the revolving credit facility will cease to revolve, and all outstanding balances will be repayable.
